OnePlus 9R Gets OxygenOS Update With Improvements To Camera, Gallery, Notes App

OnePlus 9R debuted a few months ago with a couple of trimmed-down features with the OnePlus 9 and the Pro models. Now, OnePlus is rolling out the OxygenOS 11.2.1.2 update for OnePlus 9R users in India. The new update will bring in several upgrades to several apps, including the Gallery, Camera, OnePlus Games, and the Notes app.

OnePlus 9R Gets OxygenOS Update

Looking back, the OnePlus 9R was launched in March only in the Indian and Chinese markets with Snapdragon 870 chipset. The new update, however, will be rolling out only for Indian OnePlus 9R users. The smartphone is getting a new update that is bundled with the May 2021 Android security patch.

The update on OnePlus Community Forum talks about the update for OxygenOS, which is currently running on the Indian variant. Going into the details, the OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 update for the OnePlus 9R brings in several system-wide improvements like fixing the notification issue after muting the media volume.

The update also offers to solve several general issues, including UI troubles in freeform windows. Plus, the new OxygenOS update on OnePlus 9R fixed bugs in the Notes app, where newly saved notes weren't syncing to the shelf in time. Additionally, the update has resolved the issue with OnePlus Games, which now has an overall improvement in UI.

The OnePlus Gallery app and the Camera app have also received a couple of upgrades from the new OxygenOS update. Here, the Gallery app has an improved picture preview, giving users a smooth viewing experience. Plus, the Camera app has received additional stability and shooting performance, including the glitch with the Nightscape mode.

OnePlus 9R OxygenOS Patch: How To Update

As noted, the new OxygenOS update for OnePlus 9R users will be rolled out as part of the May 2021 Android security patch. Generally, the update is released in batches and the same can be assumed for this one too. You can check if you've received the new update in the Settings app.

Before updating your OnePlus 9R, make sure you're connected to a strong and stable Wi-Fi network. You can update your smartphone by going to Settings > System > System Updates > Download and Install.

