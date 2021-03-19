OnePlus 9R India Launch Confirmed For March 23; Alongside OnePlus 9, 9 Pro News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus is all set to launch the 9 series smartphones on March 23 globally and in India. Apart from the standard OnePlus 9 and the 9 Pro, there was another speculated model called the OnePlus 9R or 9E. It is said to be an affordable model in the lineup. Now, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed its existence and it will be dubbed as the OnePlus 9R.

OnePlus 9R Moniker Confirmed By Pete Lau

The confirmation about the OnePlus 9R came out by the company's CEO Pete Lau during an interview with News18. He further revealed that the upcoming phone will offer flagship-grade features at an accessible price point. However, he didn't divulge the features of the OnePlus 9R. Further, it is also confirmed to be a 5G-enabled device as he has mentioned the 5G connectivity will improve speed, better latency, and increased capacity will facilitate cloud gaming.

According to Lau, mobile gaming is one of the main focus areas among OnePlus users and the upcoming device will also offer immersive gaming controls, smooth scrolling, and a superior viewing experience. All in all, the OnePlus 9R is aimed at bringing all flagship-level experiences to users at an affordable price tag.

He did not share any word on the pricing of the OnePlus 9R. However, he said, ''While I cannot reveal specific details at this point, I will definitely say that 2021 is an important year for us with a lot of developments in the pipeline.''

OnePlus 9R Rumored Features

Existing leaks and rumors have revealed that the handset might feature a 6.5-inch display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood, it is said to run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB native storage. Other features might include a 5,000 mAh battery, 48MP quad cameras, ​and so on.

Considering the price of the OnePlus Nord 5G, we can expect the upcoming OnePlus 9R might fall in the same price category in India. Apart from the OnePlus 9 series smartphones, the company is also launching its first wearable product - the OnePlus Watch at the same event.

