OnePlus 9R Could Be Launched Next Month With Regular And Pro Variants News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

OnePlus 9 is likely to launch three new smartphones under the soon-to-be-announced OnePlus 9 series in March. While the regular variants of the smartphone are likely to be launched with the monikers OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, it remains to be seen what could be the name of the third smartphone.

Rumors regarding the third smartphone in the series have been surfacing online for quite some time. Going by the same, the name of the smartphone has been changing constantly. Now, a leak from the well-known tipster Evan Blass hints that the third smartphone in the series could be known as the OnePlus 9R.

OnePlus 9R Name Leaks

As shared on Voice, the leak shows what appears to be a code from the developmental firmware of the upcoming smartphone alleged to be called the OnePlus 9R. In November last year, another well-known tipster Max Jambor noted that the third smartphone in the OnePlus 9 series could be called OnePlus 9E. Also, we came across another report suggesting that the smartphone could be called OnePlus 9 Lite. It looks like the 9R moniker could last as the tipster confidentially says "Goodbye, OnePlus 9E/SE/Lite.

However, Max seems to be doubtful about the new naming scheme. Though there are doubts regarding the new naming scheme, it looks like there will be a third smartphone from the company is indeed on the cards.

OnePlus 9R Specs Leak

While its specifications aren't clear, it looks like the smartphone will come with a Snapdragon 865 SoC. From the existing reports, the other specifications of the third smartphone in the series appear to include a 6.5-inch FHD 90Gz display, a 5000mAh battery and a camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. It is also believed to include 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space.

On the other hand, some tipsters have slashed these reports and claim that the device in question will be a toned-down variant that will cost relatively lesser than the standard OnePlus 9. Having said that, we need to wait for an official confirmation from the company for more clarity on the same.

