OnePlus To Shock Samsung, Apple By Including 65W Fast Charger With OnePlus 9, 9 Pro

OnePlus is likely to announce the launch date of the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro in the next couple of weeks. If you were not happy with the latest decision from Apple and Samsung for not including a charger in the box, then OnePlus is here to make you happy.

According to the latest leaks, the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro will ship with a 4,500 mAh battery. Not just that, both smartphones will include a 65W fast charging adapter and a USB Type-C data cable in the retail package.

The OnePlus 8T was the first smartphone from the company to offer 65W fast charging and also came with a dual USB Type-C data cable, and the trend will continue with the OnePlus 9 series as well.

A Shocking Move From OnePlus

When it comes to features, OnePlus has always followed Samsung's and Apple's footsteps for some time. From removing the 3.5mm headphone jack to not including the dongle, the brand has been slowly catching up with biggies of the world.

Though the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro are shipping with a fast charging adapter, this might change with the OnePlus 10 series of smartphones, which are likely to debut in 2022. Let's just hope that OnePlus does not follow the trend set by Apple and Samsung this time around.

Why It's Important For OnePlus

Offering features like 65W fast charging on a phone and not including a fast charger in the package does not make any sense. It's highly unlikely that many people will have a 65W fast charger with them, and not including one will make that feature useless. So, it is good that OnePlus has addressed this issue.

