Just In
- 6 min ago Realme X7 5G With Dimensity 800U Flipkart Sale Today: Should You Buy?
-
- 6 min ago Upcoming Realme Earbuds With ANC Likely On Cards, Hints Teaser
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy M62 Support Page Goes Live In India
- 2 hrs ago Twitter Toolkit Explained: What Is Twitter Toolkit? Why Is It Attracting So Much Attention?
Don't Miss
- News There were no passenger death due to train accident in last 22 months: Railways minister Piyush Goyal
- Movies Bigg Boss 14: Bipasha Basu Wants Rubina Dilaik To Win, Calls Her ‘One Hell Of A Strong Girl’
- Automobiles Racing Team India To Debut At Asian Le Mans Series This Month: Eyes 24 Hours Of Le Mans Participation
- Education CBSE Practical Exam Dates 2021 Released For Classes 10th And 12th, Check Guidelines
- Finance How To Make Partial Withdrawal From NPS Account?
- Sports India vs England 2021: Wasn't sure if I wanted to play cricket again - Leach on Pant onslaught
- Lifestyle Waluscha De Sousa Looks Radiant In Her Wedding-Perfect Outfits; Take A Look
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Haryana In February
OnePlus To Shock Samsung, Apple By Including 65W Fast Charger With OnePlus 9, 9 Pro
OnePlus is likely to announce the launch date of the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro in the next couple of weeks. If you were not happy with the latest decision from Apple and Samsung for not including a charger in the box, then OnePlus is here to make you happy.
According to the latest leaks, the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro will ship with a 4,500 mAh battery. Not just that, both smartphones will include a 65W fast charging adapter and a USB Type-C data cable in the retail package.
The OnePlus 8T was the first smartphone from the company to offer 65W fast charging and also came with a dual USB Type-C data cable, and the trend will continue with the OnePlus 9 series as well.
A Shocking Move From OnePlus
When it comes to features, OnePlus has always followed Samsung's and Apple's footsteps for some time. From removing the 3.5mm headphone jack to not including the dongle, the brand has been slowly catching up with biggies of the world.
Though the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro are shipping with a fast charging adapter, this might change with the OnePlus 10 series of smartphones, which are likely to debut in 2022. Let's just hope that OnePlus does not follow the trend set by Apple and Samsung this time around.
Why It's Important For OnePlus
Offering features like 65W fast charging on a phone and not including a fast charger in the package does not make any sense. It's highly unlikely that many people will have a 65W fast charger with them, and not including one will make that feature useless. So, it is good that OnePlus has addressed this issue.
-
21,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
15,018
-
7,630
-
24,999
-
13,505
-
30,460
-
8,676
-
28,000
-
22,000
-
17,985
-
7,895