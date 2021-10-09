OnePlus 9R Now Available At Just Rs. 34,999 On Amazon; What’s The Catch? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon Great Indian Festival is going on the e-commerce site. Several brands' smartphones are selling at attractive price tags. If you are a OnePlus lover, then it might be the perfect time to grab a OnePlus smartphone. The OnePlus 9R is selling at just Rs. 36,999; however, with a bank offer, you can get the device at Rs. 34,999.

Additionally, OnePlus is also gearing up to launch another model under the 9 series dubbed the OnePlus 9RT which is also expected to be cheaper than other models of the 9 series. So, many of us may be thinking buying the OnePlus 9R would be a good deal or should wait for the OnePlus 9RT would be worth it. So, let's check which phone will be better for you.

OnePlus 9R Price At Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

The base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the OnePlus 9R is now available for Rs. 36,999 instead of its original price of Rs. 39,999. There is an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 on Citi Bank credit card transaction, bringing the price down to Rs. 34,999.

On the other hand, the high-end 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM model is selling at Rs. 40,999 instead of Rs. 43,999. With the same bank offer, you can get the high-end model at just Rs. 38,999. Further, the OnePlus 9R is available in Carbon Black and Lake Blue color options.

Should You Buy OnePlus 9R Or Wait For OnePlus 9RT?

The OnePlus 9RT will be an upgraded version over the OnePlus 9R. You will get the SD888 chipset and upgraded camera features on the OnePlus 9RT. However, the India launch of the OnePlus 9RT is yet to be confirmed. So, if you need a phone immediately, then considering the OnePlus 9R priced at Rs. 34,999 would be a good deal.

In terms of features, the OnePlus 9R has a 6.55-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. There is the Snapdragon 870 SoC and a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera sensor, a 16MP Sony IMX481 wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field of view, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP mono sensor.

Other features include a 16MP selfie sensor, VC cooling technology, and a 4,500 mAh battery that fuels the device with support for 65W Warp Charge fast charging technology.

Best Mobiles in India