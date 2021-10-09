OnePlus 9RT Official Poster Confirms Features Ahead Of October 13 Launch: Everything We Known So Far News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus 9RT is all set to debut on October 13 in China. The brand is also launching the OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds along with the handset. The renders of the upcoming handset have recently been leaked online, revealing its design. Now, the brand has confirmed a few features of the OnePlus 9RT ahead of its official announcement. Let's dive into details.

OnePlus 9RT Features Officially Revealed

The Weibo post shows the official poster of the OnePlus 9RT, confirming it will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset, the same processor is present on the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. Besides, the poster also reveals the chipset will be paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

The handset is also confirmed to sport a 120Hz E4 AMOLED display and pack a 4,500 mAh battery unit with 65W fast charging support. Apart from this, the poster has not revealed anything; however, previous leaks and rumors have already revealed the features of the upcoming OnePlus 9RT.

OnePlus 9RT Design

Recently leaked renders of the OnePlus 9RT revealed that the phone will have a flat display along with a tiny punch-hole cutout on the top left corner to house the front-facing camera. There will also have a slightly thick chin bezel and a power button is seen on the right edge, while the volume rockers are on the left edge of the device.

At the rear panel, the phone will have a triple camera module which is quite different from other existing models of the 9 series. There will be three big sensors and the main sensor is mentioned as 50MP.

OnePlus 9RT Expected Features We Know So Far

The OnePlus 9RT is rumored to have a 6.55-inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED display with 2400×1080 pixel resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and the Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The Snapdragon 888 chipset will be paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage.

On the software front, the OnePlus 9RT is expected to be the first smartphone from OnePlus to come with OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 OS. The 50MP main lens is likely to be assisted by an ultra-wide lens and a depth sensor. The main lens is also believed to support OIS technology. Upfront, it could feature a 16MP camera for selfies and videos.

Other features of the OnePlus 9RT will include an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, NFC, Dual stereo speaker setup, and X-axis linear motor. Like other OnePlus 9 series devices, the upcoming OnePlus 9RT is also believed to skip a 3.5mm audio jack and microSD slot.

OnePlus 9RT Expected Price

As per the leaked info, the OnePlus 9RT will come between CNY 2,000 and CNY 3,000 (roughly translates to Rs. 23,000 and Rs. 35,000). Further, the phone is tipped to come in three color options. As of now, there is no official word regarding the India launch. However, looking at the leaked price, we expect the OnePlus 9RT will cost cheaper compared to the other 9 series devices.

