OnePlus 9RT Official Renders Out: Launch Date Confirmed

OnePlus is all set to launch yet another iteration of the OnePlus 9 and this time the company is calling it the OnePlus 9RT. From the official renders, it seems the design of the smartphone has been inspired by the Realme GT Explorer Master Edition, which is yet to launch in India.

OnePlus official social media handles of China have officially confirmed that the OnePlus 9RT will be unveiled on October 13 and the device is expected to come to India a few days after the Chinese launch.

OnePlus 9RT Design

As mentioned earlier, the OnePLus 9RT looks a lot like the Realme GT Explorer Master Edition. This could also be the reason why the Realme GT Explorer Master Edition never came to India, as Realme devices are always cheaper than the OnePlus counterpart, and one always tends to buy something that's more affordable, especially if they have an identical specs sheet and design.

Coming to the design, the OnePlus 9RT has a glass back, glass front, and a metal frame, in a typical OnePlus style. Given OnePlus opted for a plastic frame on the OnePlus 9, it is a positive change from the company to include a metal frame on the OnePlus 9RT, which is likely to cost similar to the OnePlus 9.

As one can speculate, there is no 3.5mm headphone jack on the OnePlus 9RT but the device does have a USB Type-C port along with the alert slider. At the front, the device has a curved display, which is likely to be an AMOLED panel and is expected to include an improved in-display fingerprint sensor.

Leaks suggest that the OnePlus 9RT will indeed have a 120Hz AMOLED display with lower latency, which should improve the gaming experience. As per the screen protection, the device is likely to use some sort of Corning Gorilla Glass on top of that display to make it less prone to scratches and breaks.

OnePlus 9R Specifications

The OnePlus 9RT is said to be powered by either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or the Snapdragon 888+ SoC with at least 6GB LPDDR5 RAM along with 128/256GB of UFS 3.1 based storage. The device is also expected to pack a dual SIM card slot with support for 5G/4G LTE on both slots.

Coming to the software experience, the OnePlus 9RT is likely to be the first smartphone from the company to get OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 OS which will feature ColorOS 12 base code. As confirmed by the company the device will get two more major Android updates in the coming years.

The triple camera setup on the OnePlus 9RT is said to feature a 50MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a depth sensor. At the front, the device will have a single high-resolution selfie camera. As this device comes under the OnePlus R series, the smartphone will not feature Hasselblad branding.

A 4,500 mAh battery is likely to power the OnePlus 9RT with support for 65W fast charging. Again, the smartphone might not offer features like IP rating or wireless charging. As per the pricing, the base variant of the OnePlus 9RT is expected to cost less than Rs. 50,000 when it launches in India.

