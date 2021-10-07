OnePlus 9RT India Price, Color Options Revealed Ahead Of Launch; Expected Features News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus is ready to expand the OnePlus 9R series in October with the launch of the OnePlus 9RT. The upcoming premium mid-range phone is slated for October 15 launch in the global market. The handset has been subject to several leaks which has given us insight as to what to expect in terms of hardware. Now, a week ahead of the suggested launch the OnePlus 9RT's expected Indian pricing and color options have been revealed.

OnePlus 9RT Expected India Price

The OnePlus 9RT pricing details have been tipped by the tipster Digital Chat Station. According to the leak, the OnePlus 9RT will be launched with a starting price of CNY 2,000 going all the way up to CNY 3,000 for the high-end variant. The amount roughly translates to Rs. 23,000 and Rs. 35,000 respectively.

If this report is correct, then we can expect the OnePlus 9RT to carry a similar price tag in India as well. The base model will likely be priced under Rs. 25,000, while the high-end model will be launched under Rs. 40,000 in the country. The tipster also reveals the OnePlus 9RT will be launched in three different color options and have an identical design and camera setup as the standard OnePlus 9R. The name of the color variants is disclosed yet.

OnePlus 9RT Expected Features

Multiple leaks have suggested the Snapdragon 888 processor would be powering the OnePlus 9RT. Just for reference, the standard OnePlus 9R runs on the Snapdragon 870 chipset. The OnePlus 9RT is further said to feature a 6.55-inch display that will support 1080p FHD+ resolution and have a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

The leaks have also suggested a 50MP triple-rear camera module handling the OnePlus 9RT's optics. The main camera is said to be combined with a 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP B&W sensor. It is said to feature a 16MP camera for selfies and video calling.

The rumors have also suggested an 8GB/12GB RAM configuration. It is also rumored to be the first Oppo Color OS 12 OS based phone. The battery powering the unit is said to be a 4,500 mAh unit with 65W fast charging support.

