OnePlus 9RT Could Launch On October 15; Expected Features, Price

OnePlus is gearing up to add a new handset dubbed the OnePlus 9RT to its 9-series. The smartphone is said to arrive in October. Now, the latest info has revealed a tentative launch date for the OnePlus 9RT. The phone will be the upgraded version of the OnePlus 9R. Earlier reports have already revealed that there won't be the OnePlus 9T or the 9T Pro. So, there is a chance the brand could follow the R-series instead of the T-series. However, OnePlus has not shared any word on this.

Tentative launch date for the #OnePlus9RT: October 15 pic.twitter.com/Yt4bEjmRrn — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) September 13, 2021

OnePlus 9RT Might Arrive On October 15

According to Steve Hemmerst offer aka @OnLeaks, the OnePlus 9RT launch could take place on October 15. However, we will suggest taking this as a hint until the brand confirms anything. If this turns out to be true, we expect the brand will soon start teasing the arrival of the device.

OnePlus 9RT: Features What We Know So Far

The handset is tipped to feature the same 120Hz display and processor as the OnePlus 9R. Going by this, the handset could feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED display with 2400×1080 pixel resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and the Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor will handle the processing which will be paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256G onboard storage.

However, the OnePlus 9RT will have upgrade camera features and the camera sensors will include a 50MP Sony IMX766 main lens with OIS support which is missing on the OnePlus 9R. The main lens will be assisted by a 16MP Sony IMX481 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP B&W sensor. Upfront, it will offer a 16MP selfie camera sensor which is most likely to be placed into a punch-hole cutout.

Other goodies will include an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, Android 12 OS, a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W charging tech, NFC, Dual stereo speaker setup, and X-axis linear motor.

OnePlus 9RT Expected Price

If the rumors are to be believed, the OnePlus 9RT will start at 2,999 yuan (roughly Rs. 34,300). This means the price will be cheaper than the existing OnePLus 9R that selling starting at Rs, 39,999 in India.

OnePlus is also reportedly working on the successor of the OnePlus Buds Z named the Buds Z2. The next-gen earbuds launch is also tipped for next month. So, the brand could launch the earbuds alongside the OnePlus 9RT. We will have to wait for the official announcement on this.

