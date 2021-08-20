OnePlus 9RT India Release Date Tipped; Likely To Launch In October Along With New Nord Phones News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus 9RT is the talk of the town and fans are wondering if the company is going to release this model or not. A new report now confirms that the OnePlus 9RT will be hitting the market and pretty soon. The phone will reportedly offer a few upgrades over the OnePlus 9R and will debut in select markets only.

OnePlus 9RT Release Date Tipped

Recently, several OnePlus phones were spotted online. A report from Android Central says the OnePlus 9RT will be the only flagship from the company to launch later this year. The company will also be introducing two new phones under the OnePlus Nord banner, which might release around the same time.

Moreover, the report says the OnePlus 9RT will be debuting in October, coming as a competitor to other flagships launching in the following months. The report further indicates the OnePlus 9RT will be limited to the Indian and Chinese markets, just like the OnePlus 9R.

OnePlus 9RT Features: What To Expect?

The report suggests the OnePlus 9RT will come as an upgrade to the OnePlus 9R. But don't expect too many upgraded features. One can expect to have a similar 120Hz AMOLED display on the OnePlus 9RT, just the 9R model. Similarly, a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support and the Snapdragon 870 chipset has been tipped for the OnePlus 9RT.

That said, the phone will get an upgrade in the camera department. The report suggests the OnePlus 9RT will pack the 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor we saw on the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus Nord 2. That's not all. The OnePlus 9RT might be the first phone to run the next-gen OxygenOS 12 out-of-the-box. As the name suggests, this would be based on Android 12.

The recent OnePlus and Oppo merger brought in a fusion of ColorOS with OxygenOS that's already running on the Nord 2. One can expect an upgraded integration of the OS on the OnePlus 9RT with features like Zen mode, scout, shelf, work-life balance, and more.

Of course, OnePlus is yet to confirm the release of the 9RT model. A few days back, the company hinted at the OnePlus 9T in a cryptic tweet. But until the company officially confirms the new phone, it's best to take these rumors with a grain of salt.

