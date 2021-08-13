Cancelled OnePlus 9T Teased Via Cryptic Tweet; Is It Launching? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus has been following the trend of launching the "T" smartphone lineup of every flagship it introduces in the market. The OnePlus 9 series launched earlier was also suggested to get exceeded with the OnePlus 9T series. However, it was later revealed that the company will be skipping its launch and will announce the OnePlus 10 series directly next year. A new teaser shared hints there might be some changes in the developments and the company might go ahead with OnePlus 9T launch.

Is OnePlus Gearing Up For OnePlus 9T Launch?

OnePlus took to its official Twitter handle to hint at an upcoming smartphone launch. The tweet shared by the brand reads " Don't read too much into it." This cryptic teaser doesn't confirm the OnePlus 9T's launch officially. However, the online reports suggest the "tea" word in the teaser is a hint for the "T" smartphone lineup.

Since the most recent offering by the brand came in the form of the OnePlus 9, it's the OnePlus 9T which this tweet is hinting at. It would only be clear if once the company confirms the existence of the OnePlus 9T. Until then we'll have to go with the speculations of its launch.

Why Did OnePlus Cancelled OnePlus 9T Launch Earlier?

OnePlus has been introducing the 'T' smartphone lineups every year around the same timeline. But, the cancelled OnePlus 9T launch reports have been doing rounds for quite some time. That changes with the latest cryptic tweet shared by the company.

While it is still not confirmed if the OnePlus 9T will be official soon, the possibilities of its existence can't be ruled out now. The global chipset shortage was said to be the reason for OnePlus to cancel the OnePlus 9T's launch.

Just for reference, the global market has been experiencing this chip shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic which called for a lockdown situation hampering businesses across. Notably, this chip shortage isn't over yet and there it can't be said if this situation would be under control anytime soon.

If by any chance the cryptic tweet shared by OnePlus is related to the OnePlus 9T, the company might have sourced enough chipsets for mass production. We are waiting for the company to reveal some more details on the same and will keep you posted with the details.

