OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS Earbuds Design Revealed; Expected To Arrive In October Alongside OnePlus 9RT

OnePlus launched the Buds Pro TWS earbuds in the country. Now, the brand seems to be launching affordable earbuds soon. The upcoming TWS earbuds are going to be the successor of the last year's OnePlus Buds Z which will be dubbed as the OnePlus Buds Z2. The design of the upcoming OnePlus earbuds has been leaked online. Let's check what will offer the upcoming OnePlus Buds Z2.

OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS Earbuds Design Revealed

The renders of the upcoming OnePlus Buds Z2 came via 91mobiles (courtesy of OnLeaks) which shows its design. Going by this, the OnePlus Buds Z2 appears to have a similar design as the predecessor OnePlus Buds Z. The charging case also looks the same as the predecessor. Further, the earbuds will come in an in-ear style design with silicone ear tips. However, the ear tips are slightly angled compared to the previous-gen Buds Z.

Further, the OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS earbuds are seen in a white color option, however, we expect more color options. The charging case will also support a USB Type-C port for charging and the OnePlus branding will be placed on top of the case. Other features are still under wraps. We expect to get more details of the OnePlus Buds Z2 in the coming days.

OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS Earbuds: What More To Expect?

Apart from this, we expect the earbuds will offer better battery life, an official IP rating, and so on. As far as the price is concerned, the successor is expected to be priced similarly to the OnePlus Buds Z. However, we will suggest our readers to take it as speculations until the brand shared anything.

OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS Earbuds Expected Launch Timeline

Alongside, the report has also revealed the launch time of the earbuds. The OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS earbuds are said to go official in October. This means the earbuds will arrive alongside the upcoming OnePlus 9RT which is said to be an upgraded version of the existing OnePlus 9R.

Besides, the smartphone is also rumoured to offer the same display and hardware features as the OnePlus 9R. But it will offer an upgraded camera system. Additionally, the OnePlus 9RT is also expected to be cheaper than the OnePlus 9R.

