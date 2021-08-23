OnePlus 9RT Detailed Features And Pricing Leaked; Cheaper Than OnePlus 9R? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus is expected to launch an upgraded version of the existing OnePlus 9R dubbed OnePlus 9RT in October. The phone is said to be available in select markets including India. However, there is no official word on the upcoming handset. Now, fresh info has revealed the price and detailed features of the upcoming OnePlus 9RT.

OnePlus 9RT Features Leaked

As per a Weibo post, the upcoming OnePlus 9RT will have the same 120Hz display and processor as the OnePlus 9R; however, it will come with an upgraded camera setup over the OnePlus 9R. The OnePlus 9RT will opt 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor as the main lens which will also support OIS. For the unaware, the OnePlus 9R misses out on OIS technology.

Other sensors of the handset will include a 16MP Sony IMX481 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP B&W sensor. Upfront, it will feature a 16MP selfie camera which is expected to be placed into a punch-hole cutout. Besides, the phone is likely to flaunt a 6.55-inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED display with 2400×1080pixel resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

There will be an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The processing will be handled by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor which runs the OnePlus 9R. The processor will be paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256G onboard storage. Additionally, the smartphone will run OxygenOS 12, based on Android 12. Other features will include a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W charging tech, NFC, Dual stereo speaker setup, and X-axis linear motor.

OnePlus 9RT Expected Price

As per the leak, the upcoming OnePlus 9RT will start at 2,999 yuan (around Rs. 34,300) for the base 8GB+128GB model and 3,299 yuan (around Rs. 37,800) for the 8GB + 256GB model. Lastly, the high-end 12GB + 256GB storage variant will be priced at 3,599 yuan (around Rs. 41,200). We can see that the upcoming smartphone will be cheaper than the OnePlus 9R which is now selling starting at Rs. 39,999 in the country.

Worth Waiting?

If the rumors are to be believed, the OnePlus 9RT will arrive in October. So, if you are planning to get any flagship OnePlus device, you can wait for the OnePlus 9RT. The device will offer better camera features at a lower price tag. Further, the smartphone is expected to compete with other brand's devices with the same features.

