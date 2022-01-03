OnePlus 9RT, Buds Z2 Earbuds India Launch Officially Teased; What We Know So Far News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus 9RT and the Buds Z2 TWS earbuds have been the talk of the town for several days. Both the products were said to launch last month in India. Also, the support pages of both models were spotted on the company's India website.

Now, it seems the wait is finally over, the brand has officially teased the arrival of the OnePlus 9RT and the Buds Z2 TWS earbuds in India. To recall, OnePlus launched the smartphone back in October last year along with the Buds Z2 earbuds. The earbuds went official in the global market last month.

OnePlus 9RT and the Buds Z2 Earbuds Launching Soon In India

The brand took to its official Twitter handle to tease the launch of these aforementioned products. The teaser videos shared by the company consists of Morse codes which reveals the products' name when you decode them. The exact launch date is yet to be announced. We expect the brand will soon share it as well.

OnePlus 9RT Expected Features And Price In India

The OnePlus 9RT features a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate and P3 color modes. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage.

There is a triple camera setup at the rear panel which includes a 50MP primary, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, the phone offers a 16MP camera sensor. A 4,500 mAh battery fuels the OnePlus 9RT that comes with 65T Warp Charge fast charging support. T

The phone also supports 4D haptic feedback, and "Space Cooling" tech, and runs ColorOS. As of now, it is not clear if the Indian variant will run ColorOS instead of OxygenOS. Additionally, the rumors suggested, the OnePlus 9RT will start at Rs. 34,999 in the country.

OnePlus Buds Z2 Earbuds Expected Price & Features In India

Starting with the pricing, a report confirmed the OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds will be priced at Rs. 4,999 in India. The Buds Z2 is also said to be available single Pearl White color option at the first, while another color named Obsidian Black will go on sale later. In terms of features, the earbuds come with 11mm drivers which are larger than its precursor Buds Z.

The earbuds also include three microphones for calls, Dolby Atmos support, transparency mode, 94ms low latency mode, voice assistant, wear detection, touch control, and so on. For battery, each bud has a 40 mAh battery that is claimed to deliver seven hours of battery life with ANC off and five hours with ANC on. With the charging case, the earbuds offer a total of 38 hours of battery life, the case will pack a 520 mAh battery.

You will also get five hours of music playback time with a 10-minute charge. The Buds Z2 earbuds supports active noise cancellation (ANC) feature that is Lastly, the earbuds support Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and are also IP55 certified for dust and water resistance.

