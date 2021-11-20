OnePlus 9RT To Launch With Different Moniker In India; Pricing, Launch Timeline All You Need To Know News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus announced the OnePlus 9RT in October in China which is an upgraded model of the OnePlus 9R. The smartphone is all set to land in the Indian market. However, OnePlus has not shared any word regarding the India launch of the OnePlus 9RT. The latest info has now revealed that the smartphone might come with a different moniker in India. Check here what the OnePlus 9RT will be called in the country.

OnePlus 9RT To Come With Different Moniker In India

The latest info comes out via tipster Mukul Sharma. As per the info, the OnePlus 9RT has now been listed on the Google Supported Devices list and Google Play listing with the OnePlus RT moniker. The tipster also claimed the same device with model number OP5154L1 was spotted on the BIS certification. There is no official word on this. So, we will suggest our readers to take it as speculations.

OnePlus 9RT Features In India

While the fresh info suggests the phone will come with a different name; however, we expect the phone will arrive in India with the same features as the Chinese variant. In terms of design, the OnePlus 9RT shares a quite similar look as the OnePlus 9.

It has a punch-hole cutout to house the 16MP front-facing camera which is placed at the corner of the front panel, while the rear panel has a rectangular camera module and the OnePlus logo is housed at the center of the rear panel.

As far as features is concerned, the OnePlus 9RT was launched with a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, sRGB, and P3 color modes. There is an in-screen fingerprint sensor and the Snapdragon 888 chipset under its hood which is paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB default storage.

Moreover, the OnePlus 9RT packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 65T Warp Charge fast charging support. It is also the first OnePlus phone to run ColorOS instead of OxygenOS. There are rumors the Indian variant will also run ColorOS.

For imaging, the OnePlus 9RT has a triple camera system including a 50MP primary, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. The camera features include 4K 60fps video recording, OIS, and more.

Some key highlights of the OnePlus 9RT are the 4D haptic feedback to enhance the gaming experience, and "Space Cooling" tech, which is claimed to reduce heating by 59 percent.

OnePlus 9RT Expected Price In India

Back in October, the Indian price of the OnePlus 9RT was also tipped online. According to the tipster Yogesh Brar, the OnePlus 9RT will come between Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 44,000 in the country.

If the leaked price is to be believed, the phone will be the cheapest SD888-powered phone from OnePlus in India.

Now, the brand is selling the OnePlus 9 with the same processor starting at Rs. 44,999. However, smartphones like the Realme GT 5G and the iQOO 7 Legend with SD888 are available at a cheaper price tag compared to the OnePlus 9RT.

