OnePlus Ace Pro Live Shots Leak; 8-Channel VC Chamber Confirmed

OnePlus is gearing up to launch a new smartphone - the OnePlus Ace Pro. The device is expected to be launched on August 3 in the company's home market China. Now, it has been confirmed that the device could arrive with an eight-channel Vapour Cooling Chamber. The company has also officially confirmed that there will be 16GB of RAM.

OnePlus has taken to its official Weibo handle to confirm that the OnePlus Ace Pro smartphone will arrive with an eight-channel Vapour Cooling (VC) chamber. The company has noted that the area of the VC chamber is 5,177 sq mm and it features a thermal conductivity, which is twice that of ordinary VC chambers.

OnePlus Ace Pro Live Shots Leak

In another Weibo post, the live shots of the OnePlus Ace Pro black variant have been leaked showing its design. The images show the presence of a textured rear panel, which hints that there could be a polycarbonate back panel on the smartphone. The camera module seems to be tapered towards the edge and it does not fuse with the frame.

The camera system on the OnePlus Ace Pro appears to have a glossy appeal and it seems to house three sensors with a ring LED flash. As per reports, the primary sensor is believed to be a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS support. It is likely to be accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there could be a 16MP selfie camera sensor.

OnePlus Ace Pro Expected Specs

As mentioned above, the OnePlus Ace Pro is believed to be launched in the global markets, including India with the moniker OnePlus 10T 5G. From the existing reports, the upcoming OnePlus smartphone is likely to be launched with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a high 120Hz refresh rate.

Under its hood, the smartphone is said to get the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC teamed up with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space. The OnePlus Ace Pro could run Android 12 out-of-the-box and get the power from a 2330mAh dual-cell battery, which accounts for 4660mAh battery along with 150W fast charging support.

