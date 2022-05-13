OnePlus Ace Racing Edition Launching On May 17: What Makes It Different From Regular Model? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus launched the OnePlus Ace smartphone last month in China which is the first model in the brand's new Ace series. Now, the brand will be launching another model under the Ace series dubbed as the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition.

Recently, leaked images of the upcoming OnePlus Ace Racing Edition were spotted online, revealing the new model will have different design compared to the regular OnePlus Ace. Now, the brand has officially confirmed that the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition is launching on May 17 in China.

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition Design

The official teaser confirms the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition will be available in grey and blue color options. The camera module of the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition is quite similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro, featuring triple cameras at the rear.

At the front, the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition is spotted with a punch-hole cutout placed on the left side for the selfie camera sensor. It will have a 3.5mm headphone jack; however, it won't feature the alert slider. There will be a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Additionally, the volume buttons will be on the right edge of the device.

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition Expected Features

In terms of features, the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition is likely to sport a 6.59-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel. The refresh rate is still unknown, we expect it might support 120Hz refresh rate like the regular variant. Under the hood, the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition will use the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max chipset, the same processor runs the regular OnePlus Ace.

The phone will come with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage. There will be a 4,890 mAh battery unit which will come with 65W fast charging support. For imaging, the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition will offer a triple rear camera setup that will house 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP camera. For selfies and videos, the device is said to feature 16MP front-facing camera.

How Is It Different From Regular OnePlus Ace?

First of all, the OnePlus Ace has a larger display, while the special edition is said to have a smaller screen size. Besides, the regular model is available with up to 512GB of onboard storage. Furthermore, the OnePlus packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 150W SuperVOOC fast charging support, making it the first OnePlus phone to support 150W charging.

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition Expected Pricing & India Launch

As of now, the pricing of the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition is still under wraps. We expect it to cost more than the regular Ace model. The OnePlus Ace price starts at 2,499 Yuan (around Rs. 29,500). At this moment, we cannot say anything about whether the Ace Racing Edition will make its way to India or not, as the brands usually launch the special edition phones in only their home country.

Also, the brand is yet to reveal the regular OnePlus Ace in India. Now, it is prepping up to launch OnePlus Nord 2T 5G phone in the country. The launch event is most likely to take place on May 19.

Best Mobiles in India