OnePlus Ace Racing Edition Spotted On India’s Official Website; Launch Expected Soon

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition is all set to debut on May 17 (today) in China. Now, the India launch seems just around the corner. The device has now been spotted on the brand's official site in India.

Besides, we already reported that OnePlus Ace Race Edition is likely to launch in India as the OnePlus Nord 3. However, there is no official word on this yet. Also, the India launch date of the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition is yet to be revealed.

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition India Launch Soon

Tipster Mukul Sharma has spotted the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition on the official site. He also claims that the phone could arrive with a different moniker in India. So, there is a high chance it will be dubbed as the Nord 3 in the country which is rumored to go official by July in India. We suggest our readers wait for the official confirmation on the same.

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition Features All We Know So Far

The official teaser already confirmed the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition will be available in grey and blue color options. The camera module of the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition will be different from the regular OnePlus Ace, while it is quite similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro. At the front, the phone will have a punch-hole cutout placed on the left side for the selfie camera sensor.

Further, it will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack; however, it will skip the alert slider. In terms of features, the device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The OnePlus Ace Racing Edition is confirmed to pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W charging.

Upfront, it will have a 120Hz LCD display which is likely to measure a 6.59-inch. For imaging, the device will include 64MP triple cameras and a 16MP selfie camera sensor. It is also tipped to run Android 12 OS. The pricing of the phone has not been revealed yet. It will be disclosed today's launch event is scheduled for 7 PM local time.

