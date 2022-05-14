OnePlus Ace Race Edition Could Launch As OnePlus Nord 3 In India; When Is It Coming? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus is most likely to launch the Nord 2T 5G on May 19 in India. Apart from this, the brand has another model waiting to be launched and it is likely to be the Nord 3. Earlier this month, tipster Mukul Sharma also spotted the OnePlus Nord 3 on the official OnePlus India website, hinting at an imminent launch in the Indian market.

As of now, OnePlus has not confirmed anything regarding the upcoming Nord 3. However, multiple reports have given us an idea of what to expect from the same. Going by this, it seems the recently leaked OnePlus Ace Race Edition is likely to launch in India as OnePlus Nord 3. The OnePlus Ace Race Edition is confirmed to unveil on May 17 in China.

OnePlus Nord 3 Features All We Know So Far

Going by the leaked info, the Nord 3 will come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a 120hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device will run the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

For imaging, the device will have a triple-camera setup housing a 64MP primary shooter. An 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. There will be a 4,900 mAh battery that will support 65W fast charging tech. It will also include an under-display fingerprint sensor and run Android 12 out-of-the-box.

OnePlus Ace Race Edition Coming As Nord 3?

OnePlus is selling its Nord series and high-end numbered series in the country. There is a chance the brand might launch the new Ace Race Edition in only select markets like its home country. Given that OnePlus already launched the Dimensity 8100 Max-powered OnePlus 10R phone in India, the company might introduce another Dimensity 8100 Max powered phone in the Nord series.

So, the brand might launch the Ace Race Edition phone as the Nord 3 with a slight tweak. Rumors suggested that the OnePlus Nord 3 will go official by July in India while the exact launch timeline is yet to be revealed. Also, we suggest our readers take this piece of info with a pinch of salt as we don't have any confirmation from the brand.

Best Mobiles in India