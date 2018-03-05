OnePlus announces "OnePlus 1,000 Days’ sale: Attractive offers on OnePlus 3T and 5

OnePlus today announced the successful completion of 1,000 days of its operations in India. To celebrate the milestone with its users, OnePlus has now announced a special promotion event 'OnePlus 1,000 Days' in the country.

During the 'OnePlus 1,000 Days' event or more so "sale" the company's flagship devices - OnePlus 3T will be available at a special price of Rs. 25,999 against the regular price of Rs. 29,999. The promotion offer will be rolled out on the 5th of September 2017 and continue until the 7th of September 2017.

During the 3-day promotion period, customers can also avail additional cashback offer of Rs. 2,000 on Axis bank credit and debit cards along with other attractive offers including Rs 2,000 on exchange of their old phone on both the OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 5. In addition, customers can avail up to 12 months of zero cost EMI offer and 100 lucky customers can win complimentary domestic flight vouchers from Cleartrip.

Speaking on the occasion, Vikas ‎Agarwal, General Manager, India at OnePlus, said, "We are pleased to offer exclusive benefits to celebrate the 1,000 days of OnePlus in India. The fast growth of the brand in India is attributed to the strong support from OnePlus community who truly resonate with the spirit of 'Never Settle' and our exclusive sales partner Amazon.in. Since our inception, we have been on a journey to develop premium flagship phones - that combines fast, high-end hardware with an equally high-end design. Our journey has just begun, the best is yet to come."

What started out as a simple idea: to provide the world with the best Android Flagship, has come a long way since then. Today OnePlus is successfully positioned as a customer-first and innovative player in the premium smartphone segment. As per the recent IDC Q2 2017 market report, OnePlus has a market share of 14 percent in the premium smartphone segment ($400 and above).

The OnePlus journey in India began with the launch of our very first flagship OnePlus One that disrupted the smartphone industry with its unique system adaptation abilities. The brand continued to disrupt the industry with its own operating system Oxygen OS on the OnePlus 2 and OnePlus X. The company's motto of 'never settle' was further enforced with the launch of its fourth model, the OnePlus 3, a phone that introduced the fastest and safest battery charging technology (Dash Charge).

The OnePlus 3T, its successor, improved the brand's offering with greater features and propelled it to the top 3 premium smartphones by the end of the year. The OnePlus 5, launched in June this year, represents the pinnacle of OnePlus' desire to provide its users with the best possible user experience with the highest resolution Dual Camera set-up and unmatched performance with up to 8GB of RAM coupled with world's fastest processor- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and its proprietary Dash Charge technology.