OnePlus announces three methods via which you can be a part of the OnePlus 5T launch event

OnePlus is set to make its debut on November 16 at an event in Brooklyn, New York. The OnePlus 5T announcement event is going to be held under the title "A New View".

However, most of the time the ones that get the first look at the device are usually journalists who are basically attending the launch events. Interestingly, apart from journalists, fans of the OnePlus brand will also be among the first ones to see the device. How?

Well, OnePlus is selling out tickets for the event and fans will be able to buy it and attend the event personally. The ticket will cost $40 (roughly Rs. 2,606) and interested people can buy the ticket from the event page starting today. OnePlus will be donating the entry fee to charity though.

While OnePlus is giving its fans a chance to see the new OnePlus 5T in person it could be that the spots are limited. The company hasn't confirmed how many seats will be available.

If people want to watch it from the comforts of their home then OnePlus will be streaming the event live via its official launch page.

As for people and fans in India, the company in a blog post has said, "Those of you joining us from India can watch the Launch live at select theaters or online on November 16 at 9:30 PM IST." This launch will be aired exclusively in 5 cities which include PVR ECX, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, PVR Phoenix Market City, Viman Nagar, Pune, PVR Phoenix Market City, Lower Parel, Mumbai, PVR Forum, Kukatpally, Hyderabad, PVR Orion, Rajajinagar, Bangalore.

Ticket booking starts on BookMyShow from 8th Nov 10:00 AM IST and there is some offer for the interested people. They will get popcorn and coke free as well as an exclusive OnePlus 2018 calendar worth Rs 799 and finally they will be the first to experience the OnePlus 5T at India's first theatre livestream launch.

The company has also stated, "The OnePlus family has always had a big digital following. But that won't keep us from wanting to get closer to our fans in a more personal way. That's why we're inviting you to join the team for the official unveiling of the OnePlus 5T."

Meanwhile, early birds in India will be able to get their device through a flash sale on November 21, while official sales start on November 28.