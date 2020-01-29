OnePlus Concept One Finally Coming To India On February 8 News oi-Vivek

OnePlus unveiled its concept phone -- the Concept One at CES 2020. This is a special limited edition OnePlus smartphone that comes with an electrochromic glass that makes the camera disappear. At the time of the announcement, the company confirmed that the OnePlus Concept One will not on sale, at least for sometimes.

OnePlus India has now come up with a tour, where one can experience the newest innovations from OnePlus at their nearest OnePlus experience center. On February 8, 2020, fans can get the first-hand experience of the OnePlus Concept One smartphone in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi from 12:00 PM. At this tour, the company is open for feedback and wants users to give input on how this technology has to be implemented on the upcoming OnePlus smartphones.

Besides the hands-on experience, the company will have a briefing about the product with a limited set of people at the OnePlus Store in Bengaluru on 8th February from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Interested parties can participate by registering on the OnePlus Forum.

What Is OnePlus Concept One?

The OnePlus Concept One is a concept smartphone built on top of the OnePlus 7T Pro. It uses the electrochromic glass, which turns dark when electricity is passed, thus hiding the camera setup.

Electrochromic glass is usually used in sunroofs of premium cars. And to implement this technology on a smartphone, OnePlus has worked closely with McLaren. In fact, this is the third product from the partnership as the brand has already launched two versions of McLaren themed smartphones.

Besides the disappearing camera trick, the OnePlus Concept One also offers a premium build quality, where the back of the smartphone is made using genuine leather.

OnePlus Concept One India Tour Locations

Bengaluru -- OnePlus Experience Store, Brigade Road, Bengaluru

OnePlus Experience Store, Brigade Road, Bengaluru Mumbai -- OnePlus Experience Store, Phoenix High Street, Lower Parel, Mumbai

OnePlus Experience Store, Phoenix High Street, Lower Parel, Mumbai Delhi -- OnePlus Experience Store, D-Block, Connaught Place, Delhi

