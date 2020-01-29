Just In
- 4 hrs ago Upcoming Budget Flagship Smartphones To Arrive In India This Year
-
- 9 hrs ago Nokia 400 4G Feature Phone With GAFP OS Could Be On Cards
- 10 hrs ago IndiGo Bans Kunal Kamra For Six Months Trending On Social Media
- 14 hrs ago Motorola G8 Renders Surface Online: Punch-Hole Display, Triple-Rear Cameras Tipped
Don't Miss
- News CIA officer Dark Prince a.k.a Ayatollah Mike behind Soleimani, Bin Laden attack killed in crash?
- Lifestyle Saraswati Puja 2020: Exude Festive Vibes With These Ivory And Golden Designer Outfits
- Movies Pattas Box Office Final Collections: The Dhanush Starrer Ends Up As A Profitable Venture!
- Sports ICC U19 World Cup: India trounce Australia by 74 runs; enter semifinals
- Automobiles BharatBenz BS-VI Trucks & Buses Revealed With New Connectivity Tech
- Finance 5 Best NRE FD Accounts for NRI’s
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Sikkim In 2020
- Education IIM Bangalore Women In Leadership Course Tanmatra
OnePlus Concept One Finally Coming To India On February 8
OnePlus unveiled its concept phone -- the Concept One at CES 2020. This is a special limited edition OnePlus smartphone that comes with an electrochromic glass that makes the camera disappear. At the time of the announcement, the company confirmed that the OnePlus Concept One will not on sale, at least for sometimes.
OnePlus India has now come up with a tour, where one can experience the newest innovations from OnePlus at their nearest OnePlus experience center. On February 8, 2020, fans can get the first-hand experience of the OnePlus Concept One smartphone in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi from 12:00 PM. At this tour, the company is open for feedback and wants users to give input on how this technology has to be implemented on the upcoming OnePlus smartphones.
Besides the hands-on experience, the company will have a briefing about the product with a limited set of people at the OnePlus Store in Bengaluru on 8th February from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Interested parties can participate by registering on the OnePlus Forum.
What Is OnePlus Concept One?
The OnePlus Concept One is a concept smartphone built on top of the OnePlus 7T Pro. It uses the electrochromic glass, which turns dark when electricity is passed, thus hiding the camera setup.
Electrochromic glass is usually used in sunroofs of premium cars. And to implement this technology on a smartphone, OnePlus has worked closely with McLaren. In fact, this is the third product from the partnership as the brand has already launched two versions of McLaren themed smartphones.
Besides the disappearing camera trick, the OnePlus Concept One also offers a premium build quality, where the back of the smartphone is made using genuine leather.
OnePlus Concept One India Tour Locations
- Bengaluru -- OnePlus Experience Store, Brigade Road, Bengaluru
- Mumbai -- OnePlus Experience Store, Phoenix High Street, Lower Parel, Mumbai
- Delhi -- OnePlus Experience Store, D-Block, Connaught Place, Delhi
-
19,990
-
22,200
-
28,959
-
19,890
-
25,999
-
34,634
-
1,06,900
-
15,695
-
36,990
-
71,990
-
16,969
-
28,959
-
10,990
-
19,890
-
12,999
-
14,876
-
14,500
-
63,900
-
34,634
-
47,599
-
28,990
-
20,000
-
4,800
-
6,400
-
8,000
-
28,300
-
35,430
-
3,210
-
11,250
-
12,000