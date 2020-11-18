Just In
OnePlus Education Benefits Programme Launched In India: Get Rs. 1000 Discount And More
OnePlus has announced a new programme for the students and teachers in India. The new Education Benefits programme is available with exclusive perks and discounts The program provides beneficiaries with an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 on buying a smartphone or TV from the brand and 5% discount on any OnePlus accessory to all university or college-goers across the country.
OnePlus Education Benefits Programme Details
Under the OnePlus Education Benefits programme, eligible students and teachers will have to verify that they are going to a college or university to get the benefit. On the official OnePlus forums, the company has confirmed that it has teamed up with Student Beans to ease the verification process. Also, once a user finishes the verification, their account will be credited with a new coupon voucher, which can be used while checking out. You can get yourself verified from here.
Currently, only the enrolled students and faculty members are eligible for this discount. You can make use of this benefit only once a year. Also, you can get a 5% percent discount on a range of accessories including cases, protection, and audio devices. The coupon voucher issued to the students and teachers will be bound only to their OnePlus account and can be redeemed only by that person. Notably, the voucher expires in one year after the verification and users can get another voucher after re-verification.
What's interesting is that the OnePlus Education Benefits programme is applicable to the newly launched OnePlus 8T smartphone as well. This device is priced starting from Rs. 42,999 and comes with a 4500mAh battery, which is claimed to be charged completely in just 39 minutes with the Warp Charge 65 fast charging technology and 120Hz fast refresh rate. You can make use of the OnePlus Education Benefits programme in the country to make sure you get the OnePlus smartphones at discount and accessories at a relatively lesser pricing.
