OnePlus Eyeing Foldable Market: V Fold And V Flip Smartphones To Debut Soon

Foldable smartphones are the next big thing in mobile technology, and the trend is spreading quickly. Samsung, Motorola, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, and Huawei all have at least one foldable smartphone in the market. Now, it appears that OnePlus is jumping on the foldable bandwagon, as regulatory filings suggest that the Chinese company is preparing to launch the "OnePlus V Fold" and "OnePlus V Flip."

OnePlus May Adopt Same Foldable Strategy As Oppo

The rumors of a OnePlus foldable have been circulating for quite some time, and with Oppo doubling down on foldable smartphones by launching devices such as the Oppo Find N2 and Oppo Find N2 Flip, the same could be said for OnePlus, as Oppo basically dictates the sister company's future projects, and they even announced their official partnership last year.

Concerning the devices, the new trademark listings via the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) show two devices, reportedly dubbed "OnePlus V Fold" and "OnePlus V Flip." The naming convention is eerily similar to Samsung's nomenclature for its foldable smartphones, so the "OnePlus V Fold" is speculated to transform into a tablet when unfolded, and the "OnePlus V Flip" could be a clamshell smartphone like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip or the Motorola Razr.

On Twitter, tipster Mukul Sharma spotted the names, and he also mentioned that internal testing is currently underway on at least one device in many areas, such as Europe. If everything goes as planned, we may see at least one foldable smartphone from OnePlus this year.

OnePlus V Fold

OnePlus V Flip

monikers have already been trademarked by the brand.

The internal testing of (at least) one of these has begun in several regions, including Europe, as per my source.#OnePlus #OnePlusVFold #OnePlusVFlip pic.twitter.com/f3jMgoQ89x — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) January 29, 2023

Apart from the names, no information is available about the device's release date, price, or specifications. We can expect OnePlus to reveal more details about its foldable smartphones in the coming months, just as it did with the highly anticipated OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 11R prior to their official release.

