OnePlus 11 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Bionic Haptic Motor Launched: Specifications, Price News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

OnePlus has introduced its flagship OnePlus 11 smartphone in its home market, China, today. The OnePlus 11 series is a successor to the OnePlus 10 series of smartphones, launched in 2022. OnePlus kick started the new year with the OnePlus 11, which is the first device in the lineup. The smartphone is slated to launch in February in the global markets including India. In the meantime, let's have a look at its specifications.

OnePlus 11: Features, Specifications

The OnePlus 11 gets an offset circular camera island, which is inspired by the Black Hole. The camera bump houses the triple rear cameras, LED flash, and gets the Hasselblad branding. OnePlus' much-famed Alert Slider can be seen towards the right side of the device. The smartphone comes with a premium metal and glass sandwich design. The curved screen enhances its appeal even further.

The smartphone flaunts a 2.75D curved 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution, LTPO 3.0, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display also supports HDR10+ and can achieve a peak brightness of 1300 nits. The display is protected by a layer of Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus.

The OnePlus 11 is powered by Qualcomm's most powerful mobile processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which debuted with the Vivo X90 Pro+ recently. For enhanced thermal efficiency, OnePlus has employed it with ultra-high-performance graphite, which is claimed to deliver a 92 percent higher heat dissipation compared to graphene. Furthermore, the device is equipped with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

Talking about its cameras, the device gets a triple camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary shooter with OIS, a 48MP ultrawide sensor, and a 32MP Telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom. Selfies and video calls are handled by the 16MP front-facing shooter.

Some noteworthy features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, a bionic haptic motor, stereo speakers, 5G SA/ NSA, Wi-Fi 6E, Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, and USB Type-C, among others. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery coupled with 100W SuperVOOC charging.

OnePlus 11: Price, Availability

The OnePlus 11 comes at a starting price of CNY 3999 (approx. ₹48,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and goes all the way up to CNY 4899 (approx. ₹59,000). It will go on sale in China starting on January 9, 2023. Expect it to be priced between ₹50,000 to ₹55,000 in India.

