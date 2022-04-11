Just In
OnePlus Foldable Smartphone Could Be Similar To Oppo Find N
Last year, OnePlus made a public announcement of its relationship with Oppo. Also, it was announced that both companies share the same R&D and design teams as well. Since then, we have been coming across similarities between the products of both companies more than before.
OnePlus Foldable Smartphone Details
For those who are unaware, the OnePlus Nord lineup is a notable example of this. Besides this, we also have the leaked render of the Oppo Reno8 that has a striking resemblance to that of the OnePlus 10 Pro.
It hints that both the companies - OnePlus and Oppo could be sharing another aspect as well. The talk is about a foldable smartphone. For the surprise of many users, OnePlus is speculated to be working on a foldable smartphone for its users. Besides this, the upcoming OnePlus foldable smartphone is said to be quite identical to that of the Oppo Find N.
Oneplus Foldable Phone: What To Expect?
As per a report by PriceBaba citing the well-known tipster Yogesh Brar, notes that OnePlus is working on a foldable smartphone. The report further suggests that it will be identical to the Oppo Find N, which was launched last December.
This foldable smartphone from Oppo is limited only to the company's home market China. It looks like the company is in plans to launch the Find N in the global markets in the form of the OnePlus foldable smartphone. Notably, the OnePlus brand has a good reputation in the global markets including the US and Europe as compared to Oppo.
The report also noted that the OnePlus co-founder Pete Lau is said to have played a major role in the development of the Oppo Find N. Having said that, it is expected that the OnePlus foldable smartphone will be based on the offering from Oppo. We are yet to see if the upcoming foldable smartphone will be a rebranded variant of the Find N or a new OnePlus offering that has some cues from the Find N.
For now, the report does not show any launch timeline for OnePlus foldable phone on cards. It is exected to see the light of the day sometime this year. As per a leaked roadmap of OnePlus is could launch six smartphones this year and none of them is said to be a foldable smartphone.
