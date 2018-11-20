OnePlus introduces OnePlus Roaming with Oxygen OS Open Beta 7 update for OnePlus 6T

OnePlus has announced a new feature for the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T, called the OnePlus Roaming, which is a SIM-free data service from OnePlus, which will work across the globe. As of now, with the latest Oxygen OS beta, the update is being rolled out to the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. The company is yet to confirm regarding the availability of this feature on for the OnePlus 3/3T and OnePlus 5/5T.

What is OnePlus Roaming?

OnePlus Roaming is a new value-added data service from OnePlus, to offer internet/data across the globe without any SIM card. As the OnePlus Roaming will not involve any SIM card setup, users can activate this feature with minimal steps and can get a data plan, when a user is roaming across the world.

Do note that, the OnePlus Roaming does not offer voice calls, and users have to make use of services like WhatsApp, and Telegram to make voice calls. As this is a SIM-free software-based feature, the company might also introduce OnePlus Roaming to the remaining OnePlus smartphones with a software update.

Where can I find "OnePlus Roaming?

Go to Settings -> Wi-Fi & Internet -> OnePlus Roaming to know more about the OnePlus Roaming on your OnePlus 6 or OnePlus 6T.

How to use OnePlus Roaming?

Purchase Package (Price varies from region to region)

Select the packet you want and click to buy, then finish the payment.

Enable Package

After arriving at the destination, choose the purchased plan from the ordered list and enable it.

Additional features added to the Oxygen OS Open Beta 7

The Oxygen OS Open Beta 7 for the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T comes with the following set of features

Added Video Enhancer feature (Will enhance the video watching experience)

Added OnePlus Roaming

Added vibration when hanging up

UI Improvements for emergency rescue

Now able to assign a specific SIM for a specific contact or group of contacts when using dual SIM

Added User Agreement and Privacy Policy

App drawer options under launcher settings

General bug fixes and performance improvements