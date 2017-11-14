OnePlus is the fastest growing premium smartphone brand in India: IDC

As per IDC's latest Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker 2017 Q3, OnePlus, a popular smartphone brand has almost doubled its market share in the premium smartphone segment in India, capturing 28 percent market share.

According to IDC's report, OnePlus continues to strengthen its market share in the premium online smartphone market in India with 62.2 percent market share, maintaining its lead even over incumbent smartphone giants Apple and Samsung in online channels.

OnePlus had captured 12 percent share of the premium smartphone shipments in India during Q1, 2017 and now the share has more than doubled to 28 percent in just two quarters. The brand witnessed its best-ever quarterly sales in India in the third quarter this year, almost doubling its volumes and market share annually and was the fastest growing brand in its segment, quarter on quarter.

Some of the other key highlights of Q3 2017 are as follows:

OnePlus 5 was the top-selling smartphone overall (above $400) with 24.74 percent share, well ahead of the flagship model from Apple and Samsung.

OnePlus, an Amazon exclusive, further consolidated its leadership on online channels as its volume share increased from 57.1 percent to 62.2 percent during the quarter (above $400 segment).

In terms of overall ranking, OnePlus grew 120 percent y-o-y during Q3 2017 and debuted at No. 8 in a list of top 10 brands in India (based on value).

Vikas Agarwal, General Manager at OnePlus, said, "Our focus on offering a premium smartphone experience and nurturing the bond with the fast-growing OnePlus community in unique and engaging ways, has helped the brand grow rapidly while creating a distinct identity. Driven by the exceptional performance of our recent smartphones, OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 3T in particular, we are humbled by the market validation as the brand became the preferred choice for the digital savvy consumers looking for a premium smartphone experience. OnePlus is committed to prioritize user experience and offer best of the technology available by continuously innovating on the software as well as hardware."

After the successful launch of the OnePlus 5, the brand is now all set to unveil the latest and much-awaited OnePlus 5T on November 16, 2017. The buzz around the OnePlus 5T has further increased following the announcement of the launch as the tickets for the world's first simulcast live launch in theatres in 5 cities were sold out soon after going live. Registrations for the early access sale on Amazon.in and oneplusstore.in on November 21, 2017 are now open.