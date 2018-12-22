OnePlus is the most preferred premium android smartphone brand: IDC

According to a new report by IDC, OnePlus is the most preferred premium android smartphone brand, especially for consumers who are looking for an Android smartphone.

90 percent of OnePlus buyers' first choice is OnePlus as it offers the latest specifications and trusts the brand, the report.

It said overall consumers who visit online stores consider Flipkart as their first choice and when it comes to premium smartphone (Rs. 30K+) consumers prefer Amazon for buying a smartphone.

However, in offline, apart from multi-brand outlets (MBOs), Reliance Digital stores are emerging as a strong choice for buying premium end devices owing to the availability of better discounts and offers and store presence across India.

In terms of channel preference, online shopping is gradually becoming very popular with Indian consumers for a variety of reasons. Convenience is one of the most important and basic reasons almost 40 percent of consumers prefer online channel for the overall comfort and convenience, followed by prices offered by eTailers. In terms of mode of payment while buying a smartphone, EMI options as a choice for payment has increased, followed closely by use of Debit/Credit cards owing to multiple tie-ups by eTailers with Banks for cash back offers." says Upasana Joshi, Associate Research Manager, Channel Research, IDC India.

The research also pointed out that China-based vendors such as Xiaomi, vivo, and OPPO are perceived as great value for money brands for their superior quality and design and delivering on what they promise.

Furthermore, one out of three consumers consider the availability of good deals and experiencing latest specification or feature as the prime reasons for buying a new smartphone. This can be attributed to multiple sales events backed by high decibel marketing especially by eTailers with attractive financing schemes helping drive affordability.

"In terms of specifications, consumers have many choices especially from China-based vendors at affordable prices," Sachin Mehta, Market Analyst, IDC India, said in a statement.

"Currently, RAM and processing speed are the most preferred specifications followed by bigger battery size and superior camera quality. Additionally, features like face unlock and waterproofing are yet to gain importance amongst consumers," Mehta added.