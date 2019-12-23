OnePlus New Year Sale: Grab OnePlus 7T For As Low As Rs. 33,499 News oi-Karan Sharma

The Christmas week has already started and OnePlus has announced its New Year sale for its latest OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro lineup. According to the company, the sale is already live and will be valid until January 4, 2020. Under this sale, consumers can grab the OnePlus 7T series smartphones as low as Rs. 34,999.

OnePlus New Year Sale Offers

Under the sale, the company is offering OnePlus 7T 128GB variant at Rs. 34,999. HDFC bank debit credit cardholders will receive an instant discount of Rs. 1,500 which will bring the price down to Rs. 33,499.

The OnePlus 7T with 256GB storage is listed for Rs. 37,999 and with HDFC bank debit credit card transaction buyers will receive a discount of Rs. 1,500 and the price of the smartphone will be Rs. 36,499.

The OnePlus 7T Pro with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is up for grabs at Rs. 39,999, after discount of Rs. 2,000 on HDFC bank cards. With the discount, the smartphone can be purchased for Rs. 37,999.

OnePlus 7 Pro 8GB + 256GB variant will be available for sale with an effective price of Rs. 51,999 after the discount of Rs. 3,000 on HDFC bank cards.

Meanwhile, the company is offering the OnePlus 7 Pro McLaren 8GB + 256GB model with a discount of Rs. 3,000 and it is listed for Rs. 55,999.

Besides, OnePlus is also offering no-cost EMI option of 12-months for HDFC credit card users and 6-months of no-cost EMI for other banks credit cards. The EMI option will start from Rs. 2,791 per month. Consumers will also claim the discount voucher worth Rs. 2,000 under the referral program till December 30.

The company has also announced it OnePlus Red Cable Club lifetime membership on December 23 (today) which will give a chance to OnePlus users to win gift boxes of Rs, 100,000 and 50 percent discount of OnePlus Bullet Wireless 2 headphones.

