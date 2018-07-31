OnePlus is the No 1 premium smartphone brand in India with 40% market share

OnePlus is not only the most affordable flagship smartphone maker, as the company has just surpassed the sales numbers of Samsung flagship smartphones in India. For a long time, Samsung was the number one brand in the premium segment (smartphones priced at Rs 30,000 or more).

And now, OnePlus has surpassed Samsung in terms of sale numbers to become the number one premium smartphone brand in India by surpassing both Apple and Samsung.

According to the CounterPoint Research OnePlus is the top-selling flagship smartphone brand and in Q2 of 2018, the company has 40% of that market share, where out of 100 people who have bought a flagship smartphone, 40 people have chosen a OnePlus smartphone (OnePlus 5T or the OnePlus 6).

If we look at the remaining feature, Samsung still has a 34% of the premium market share and Apple is at 14%. According to counterpoint, the sales of the OnePlus 5T have a huge impact on these numbers where up to 10% points in the 40% mark have come from the sales of the OnePlus 5T.

OnePlus strategy

When it comes to marketing and strategy, OnePlus has been doing really well in India by offering a premium design with flagship specifications at a highly competitive pricing. In fact, until Q2 of 2018, the smartphone did not face any stiff competition and now brands like Asus is trying to compete against the OnePlus smartphones with the same formulae.

The OnePlus 6 is the latest flagship smartphone from OnePlus based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. The entry-level model with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage retails in India for Rs 34,999 and the price goes up to Rs 45,000 for the Avengers Special edition, which makes it the costliest OnePlus smartphone ever.

Even at that price point, the company has no competition, as the brand high-end model offers 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB storage which no other smartphone offers. The company is also doing well in terms of service and software support, where the smartphone will get up to 3 major Android updates with nearly stock Android like user interface.

Conclusion

The OnePlus smartphones come with solid hardware with a premium design offering stock Android like user experience. In fact, the company also provides faster security updates and is active amongst the community, where the brand will take suggestions from the fans and media to improvise their devices to offer better value for money proposition, which is not seen on other Android OEMs.