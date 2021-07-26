OnePlus Nord 2 5G With Dimensity 1200 AI SoC Goes On Sale In India; Where To Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus Nord 2 has finally gone on sale in India. The handset was launched last week as the latest model in the Nord series. As of now, Amazon Prime members and OnePlus Red Cable users can purchase the smartphone from the respective websites.

It will be available for everyone starting July 28. Further, the Nord 2 comes in three storage configurations; however, the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model will be available for purchase starting August.

OnePlus Nord 2 Price And Offers In India

The base 6GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 27,999, while the 8GB + 128GB storage option will cost Rs. 29,999 and the 12GB + 256GB storage model retails for Rs. 34,999. The phone is now available in Blue Haze and Gray Sierra color options, while another color named Green-Wood will be available next month.

Buyers who are purchasing the Nord 2 via on OnePlus.in, can get an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 and no-cost EMI options for three and six months on HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. On the other hand, Amazon is offering a 10 percent instant discount for HDFC Bank debit and credit cards users.

OnePlus Nord 2 Features

The Nord 2 has a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone ships with the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage.

The Nord 2 comes with a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP mono sensor. Upfront, it has a 32MP Sony IMX615 selfie camera. Moreover, it runs on OxygenOS 11.3 based on Android 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and USB Type-C, for charging.

OnePlus Nord 2: Worth Buying?

If you are looking for a mid-range phone under Rs. 30,000 then Nord 2 is worth considering. You get a 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display and the Dimensity 1200-AI SoC. Besides, the smartphone comes with a dual-view video that allows you to shoot video using both the front and the main camera at the same time. However, the Nord 2 also skips microSD slot like other OnePlus devices and it does not have an IP rating which one can expect from a mid-range phone.

Best Mobiles in India