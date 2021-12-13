OnePlus Nord 2 CE With AMOLED Display, Dimensity 900 Chipset Tipped: Expected Features, Price News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus Nord series has been a hit in the country for its premium features and its affordable price tag. OnePlus is reportedly working on the OnePlus Nord 2 CE. New reports claim the codenamed phone OnePlus Ivan is the new Nord 2 CE. Reports also talk about the possible launch date, price, and specs of the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 CE.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE Launch Details

To note, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE with the codename Ivan appeared on the BIS certification listing earlier. The phone was spotted with the model number IV2201 and is believed to be the successor of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G that debuted earlier this year. 91Mobiles with tipster Yogesh Brar reports the new OnePlus Nord 2 CE would launch sometime in mid-January or early February 2022.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE Features Tipped

The report further talks about the possible specs and upgrades on the upcoming OnePlus smartphone. If the tipster is to be believed, the new OnePlus Nord 2 CE will flaunt a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. A 4,500 mAh battery paired with 65W fast charging support has also been rumored.

Under the hood, the alleged OnePlus Nord 2 CE will draw power from the MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G processor with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The phone is said to include a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary OmniVision. The other sensors include an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens along with a 16MP selfie camera.

Additionally, the tipster says the new OnePlus Nord 2 CE will skip the Alert Slider as part of its design. Stereo speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, Gorilla Glass protection, and a slightly thick chin are some of the design elements tipped. The upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 CE will likely run Android 12 based on OxygenOS 12.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE Price In India: What To Expect?

The report further talks about the OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G price in India, which is likely to be between Rs. 24,000 and Rs. 28,000. Falling well under the sub-Rs. 30K segment, the new OnePlus Nord phone could take on competition head-on. We'll know more in the coming days as the launch approaches.

Best Mobiles in India