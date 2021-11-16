Upcoming OnePlus Nord Smartphone’s Renders Show Rear Unique Camera Setup News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Back in 2020, OnePlus took the wraps off the Nord 10 5G smartphone in select markets including the US. The device that gets the power from a Snapdragon 690 SoC operating under its hood catered to the needs of the budget segment. Now, it looks like the company is eying to launch its successor - the OnePlus Nord 20 5G.

OnePlus Nord N20 5G Renders

Now, a recent report by 91Mobiles via OnLeaks has shared the 5K renders of the OnePlus Nord N20 5G revealing what we can expect from the smartphone. As per the leaked renders, the upcoming smartphone appears to sport a refreshed design. It seems to feature a boxy form factor and curvy design as on its predecessor.

Also, the OnePlus Nord 20 5G will feature a single punch-hole display with slim bezels at the top and sides except for the bottom, which appears to be relatively thicker.

Moving on to the flip side, the upcoming smartphone seems to have a complete design change. It appears to sport a triple-camera system, unlike its prequel that had a quad-camera setup. The camera lenses are arranged differently with two lenses placed vertically and the third one towards the left. Unfortunately, there is no word regarding the camera specs for now.

When it comes to button placement, the smartphone features a power button on the right side while the volume rocker and SIM tray are at the left. At the bottom, there appears to be a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a speaker grille, and a microphone. At the top, there seems to be a secondary microphone to enable noise cancellation.

For now, there is no word regarding the specifications of the OnePlus Nord N20 5G. However, given that the smartphone has been leaked revealing its possible high-definition renders, we can expect it to be unveiled sometime in the near future. Similar to the Nord N10 5G, the upcoming smartphone is also likely to be unveiled in the west. We need to wait for further details to surface regarding the device to know more about it.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G Specs

Given that the OnePlus Nord N20 5G will be the successor to the OnePlus Nord N10 5G, we can expect it to feature upgraded specs over the yesteryear model. To recap, here are the specs of the OnePlus Nord N10 5G.

The OnePlus Nord N10 was launched with a 6.49-inch FullHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The hardware aspects of the device include a Snapdragon 690 SoC teamed up with 6GB RAM Ns 128GB storage space along with a microSD card slot supporting up to 512GB additional storage space. The smartphone is fueled by a 4300mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T wired charging. And, it comes with 5G connectivity out-of-the-box.

For imaging, the OnePlus Nord N10 is fitted with a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP monochrome lens. The other goodies of the device include a 16MP selfie camera sensor and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

