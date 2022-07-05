OnePlus Nord 2T 5G With Dimensity 1300 SoC, 80W SuperVOOC Goes On Sale Today; Should You Buy?

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Price In India

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G starts from Rs. 28,999 for the base 8GB of RAM and 128GB variant. The high-end model costs Rs. 33,999 and includes 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. Buyers can choose from Jade Fog and Gray Shadow color options for the new OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, which goes on sale starting today, July 5.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Discount Deals In India

The new OnePlus Nord 2T will be available on Amazon, OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Experience Stores, and select retail stores. Buyers will get an instant discount of Rs. 1,500 on using an ICICI debit or credit card for the purchase, for a limited period between July 5 and July 11. Also, there will be a no-cost EMI payment for up to three months for ICICI debit or credit card users in July.

Additionally, the first 1,000 buyers of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G on the OnePlus Store app will get a OnePlus Nord Handy Fanny Pack. If you're a Red Cable Club member, you can get benefits like the Red Cable Care plan for Rs. 749, a 12-month extended warranty, a dedicated customer helpline, 120GB of cloud storage space, and more.

Existing OnePlus Red Cable members can get up to Rs. 1,000 discount with RedCoins while purchasing the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G via the OnePlus Store app and OnePlus.in until July 11.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Features: What’s New?

One of the new upgrades on the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is the design and display. The new OnePlus Nord phone draws power from the 6.43-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It also includes a side-placed punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

Speaking of cameras, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G includes a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, which is the same as the flagship OnePlus 10R 5G. Additionally, there's an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP mono camera. Plus, OnePlus has included a 32MP selfie camera in the front.

Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G draws power from the Dimensity 1300 SoC based on the 6nm process. The processor is paired with up to 12 GB RAM and 256GB storage. Users get Android 12 OS out-of0the-box with the OxygenOS custom skin on top. OnePlus has also assured that users will get two major Android upgrades and security updates for three years.

Additionally, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G packs a massive 4,500 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support, making it unique in this segment. OnePlus claims the phone can provide 1-100% charge in just 27 minutes. It comes with the usual connectivity options like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and so on.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G: Should You Buy?

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G review shows it's a capable phone but is slightly overpriced for the specs offered. The design, battery, and fast charging are key highlights. However, it's a bit of a letdown when it comes to its performance.