OnePlus Nord 2T Camera Specs Leak: What Else To Expect? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

A few days back, the first renders of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone - the OnePlus Nord 2T emerged online. It was revealed that the smartphone could feature a black-covered rear panel alongside sandstone finish. Now, a report has revealed the camera specs of the smartphone.

OnePlus Nord 2T Camera Specs Leak

As per a report by 91mobiles citing the well-known tipster Yogesh Brar, an image of the OnePlus Nord 2T has been leaked showing two camera rings at the rear. The ring at the top appears to house a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera sensor that is OIS-enabled along with an aperture of f/1.9.

Accompanying this primary sensor, there could be a secondary 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.25 aperture. Also, the camera unit is likely to comprise a 2MP tertiary GalaxyCore monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

At the front, the report claims that the OnePlus Nord 2T might flaunt a 32MP Sony IMX709 sensor for selfies and video calling.

OnePlus Nord 2T Rumored Specs

As per existing reports based on rumors and speculations, the OnePlus Nord 2T is said to flaunt a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with a FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The upcoming OnePlus smartphone is said to be preinstalled with Android 12 OS topped with OxygenOS 12 UI.

Under its hood, it is expected that the OnePlus Nord 2T might use an octa-core Dimensity 1300 chipset. This processor could be teamed up with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. It is likely to be fueled by a 4500mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging technology. Also, the OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to be equipped with an in-screen fingerprint sensor as the premium offerings out there.

OnePlus Nord 2T Expected Price

As per the previous reports, the device in question, the OnePlus Nord 2T is likely to see the light of the day sometime between April and May in India. Also, word is that the smartphone could be priced between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 40,000 in the country.

Furthermore, there are speculations that the company might discontinue the OnePlus Nord 2 either before or after the arrival of the Nord 2T.

