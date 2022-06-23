OnePlus Nord 2T Launching In India Next Month News oi-Vivek

OnePlus will soon launch the OnePlus Nord 2T, a successor to the OnePlus Nord 2 with an improved display, new processor, faster-charging technology, and more. The latest leaks now suggest that we are just a few days away from the official launch of the OnePlus Nord 2T, and here are the details regarding the same.

According to a report from Abhishek Yadav, a prominent leakster, the OnePlus Nord 2T will launch in India on the 1st of July, and the smartphone will be available in two variants. The base model of the OnePlus Nord 2T with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is said to cost Rs. 28,999, while the high-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost Rs. 33,999 in India.

OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2T will come with a slightly compact 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will have an in-display fingerprint sensor with a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner. The display is expected to be similar to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G.

Coming to the internals, the OnePlus Nord 2T will be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 1300 SoC with 8/12GB of RAM and 128/256GB of internal storage. The smartphone will have dual nano-SIM card slots with support for a 5G network on both slots.

The OnePlus Nord 2T will have a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, the device will have a 32MP selfie camera with support for 1080p video recording capability. The primary camera on the OnePlus Nord 2T will have OIS and will also support 4K video recording capability.

A 4,500 mAh battery will fuel the OnePlus Nord 2T with support for 80W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. The smartphone will ship with Android 12 OS with custom OxygenOS 12 UI based on ColorOS 12. Considering the asking price, the OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to compete against the likes of the Poco F4 5G, iQOO Neo 6, and even the Moto Edge 30.

Exclusive :



OnePlus Nord 2T launching on 1 July, 2022 in India & 1st sale on 5 July, 2022.



Price :

8GB+128GB ₹28,999

12GB+256GB ₹33,999#OnePlus #OnePlusNord2T — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) June 22, 2022

Best Mobiles in India