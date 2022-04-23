OnePlus Nord 2T Will Be A Cut-Down Version Of OnePlus 10R News oi-Vivek

OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and the OnePlus 10R on April 18. Along with two smartphones, the company will also launch the first Nord branded wireless earphones -- the OnePlus Nord Buds.

It looks like soon after this launch event, OnePlus will also introduce another smartphone from the Nord series -- the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, powered by the new Mediatek Dimensity 1300 SoC. The OnePlus Nord 2T is likely to be the successor to the OnePlus Nord 2, launched back in 2021, and here are some more details on the OnePlus Nord 2T.

OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications

According to the latest leak, the OnePlus Nord 2T will have a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The device is also expected to have a 32MP selfie camera. The camera setup on the OnePlus Nord 2T sounds identical to the OnePlus 10R, at least on paper.

The OnePlus 2T will come with the model number CPH2399 and is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate along with an in-display fingerprint sensor. As mentioned earlier, the OnePlus Nord 2T will be based on the Mediatek Dimensity 1300 SoC and the processor will be clubbed with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

A 4,500 battery will fuel the OnePlus Nord 2T with support for 80W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. As per the software is concerned, the device is likely to ship with Android 12 OS with a custom OxygenOS 12 skin on top. The smartphone is expected to launch in India and other markets by the end of May 2022.

While the pricing is concerned, the OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to be priced similar to the OnePlus Nord 2. The base model of the OnePlus Nord 2T might offer 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, and the phone is likely to cost less than Rs. 30,000 in India. Just like every other OnePlus smartphone, the OnePlus Nord 2T will also ship with a charger in the box.

Via

Best Mobiles in India