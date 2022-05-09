OnePlus Nord 2T With Alert Slider Goes Official: Coming To India? News oi-Vivek

OnePlus has launched another smartphone within the series -- the OnePlus Nord 2T, a mid-cycle refresh of the OnePlus Nord 2. The latest OnePlus Nord 2T carries a few changes when compared to the OnePlus Nord 2, and is currently available in select markets like Dubai. Here are a few more details on the latest Nord smartphone.

OnePlus Nord 2T is based on the Mediatek Dimensity 1300 SoC, which is an optimized version of the Dimensity 1200. The device also comes with an alert slider just like its predecessor. The OnePlus Nord 2T is also the first smartphone in the Nord series to support 80W fast charging.

In terms of look and feel, the OnePlus Nord 2T has a different-looking camera module with two circles. The first circle has a 50MP primary camera with OIS, while the second circle houses an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP monochrome sensor. The smartphone also has a 32MP selfie camera at the front with support for 1080p video recording capability.

The OnePlus Nord 2T has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone has an optical in-display fingerprint sensor, and there is a punch-hole cutout on the top left corner for the selfie camera. The main camera does support up to 4K video recording, while the wide-angle camera can only record up to 1080p videos.

The device is fueled by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging, which should take less than 30 minutes to fully charge the battery. The OnePlus Nord 2T ships with Android 12.1 OS out-of-the-box with a custom OxygenOS 12 skin on top and is also expected to receive at least two major Android OS upgrades.

OnePlus Nord 2T Launch In India

Given the device is already available in select markets, and how OnePlus has been doing well in India with the Nord series, the company is likely to launch the OnePlus Nord 2T in India in the next few weeks. The Nord 2T is likely to replace the current OnePlus Nord 2T.

OnePlus Nord 2T Price In India

The base model of the OnePlus Nord 2T is likely to offer 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage and might cost around Rs. 30,000 in India. Similarly, the high-end model of the OnePlus Nord 2T will offer 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage and is likely to retail for Rs. 35,000.

Source

Best Mobiles in India