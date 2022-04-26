Is This The Upcoming OnePlus 10? News oi-Vivek

OnePlus is all set to introduce the OnePlus 10R and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G on 28 April. Just a few days ago, we also reported that the company is also working on another mid-range smartphone -- the OnePlus 10, which has been spotted on TENAA by Abhishek Yavad.

Is OnePlus OnePlus PGZ110 The OnePlus 10?

A device named OnePlus PGZ110 is currently listed on the Chinese regulatory website TENAA, which is expected to be the upcoming OnePlus 10. According to the listing, the OnePlus 10 will have a 6.59-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus 10 will be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 8100, the same processor that also powers the OnePlus 10R. While there is no information on the RAM or storage, the smartphone is likely to offer up to 12GB of RAM (LPDDR5) and 256GB of UFS 3.1 based storage system.

While the quad-camera setup at the back looks similar to the one on the OnePlus 10 Pro, the OnePlus 10 uses different sensors. The device will have a 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. There is a 16MP selfie camera at the front, and it is likely to support 1080p video recording capability.

The smartphone is said to have a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. The OnePlus PGZ110 is a bit of a heavy smartphone, as it weighs 205 grams. Interestingly, the device will have a 3.5mm headphone jack along with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The specifications of the OnePlus PGZ110 are a bit confusing, especially considering the fact that the brand offers an AMOLED display even on devices like the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. This means, the OnePlus PGZ110 could also launch under the Nord lineup, and this could also be the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2T or even the OnePlus Nord 3.

Considering the specifications, the OnePlus PGZ110 could be a performance-oriented smartphone with aggressive pricing. The OnePlus PGZ110 or the OnePlus 10 might cost around Rs. 30,000 when it launches in India. Given the TENAA listing, the OnePlus PGZ110 might soon launch in China and might come to India in the next few weeks.

