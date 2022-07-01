OnePlus Nord 2T Price Leaked Just Ahead Of Launch: Cheaper Than Nord 2? News oi-Vivek

The OnePlus 2T is all set to enter the Indian market in just a couple of hours. The company has already confirmed that the Nord 2T will be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 1300 SoC and will also feature 80W fast charging, making it the most powerful and the fastest charging OnePlus Nord smartphone ever.

While we are still waiting for the official launch of the OnePlus Nord 2T, there is an ad running on the Paytm app, suggesting a retail price of Rs. 27,449. Hence, the base model of the OnePlus Nord 2T with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage is most likely to cost Rs. 27,449 in India, while the high-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage might cost a bit more.

Cheaper Than Nord 2?

The base model of the OnePlus Nord 2 was launched in India for Rs. 27,999. As per the leaked pricing, the OnePlus Nord 2T actually undercuts the OnePlus Nord 2 by Rs. 500. The newer model is not only cheaper but it is also better in many aspects such as camera, processor, charging speed, and more.

Even in terms of design, the OnePlus Nord 2T is a completely different-looking device with a massive camera setup along with a dual-LED flash at the back. The smartphone now has a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and the main camera also supports 4K video recording at 30fps.

The new Mediatek Dimensity 1300 SoC is also said to be more capable than the Dimensity 1200 AI, powering the OnePlus Nord 2T. On top of that, out-of-the-box, the OnePlus Nord 2T ships with Android 12 OS with a custom OxygenOS 12.1 skin on top, and the device is said to receive two major Android OS updates.

Just like the previous OnePlus smartphone, the OnePlus Nord 2T will be available exclusively on Amazon, and the device is expected to go on sale in the coming days. The smartphone will be available in two color options, and the retail package is expected to include a fast charger along with a red data cable like every OnePlus smartphone.

