OnePlus Nord 2T With Dimensity 1300 SoC, 12GB RAM Goes Official: India Launch, Expected Price

OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone has been officially announced in Europe. It has arrived as the company's latest mid-range offering. The device is the successor to the OnePlus Nord 2, which was launched globally last year. The Nord 2T sports a Fluid AMOLED screen, a MediaTek Dimensity processor, up to 12GB of RAM, and 80W fast charging technology.

OnePlus Nord 2T Design, Display Features

The OnePlus Nord 2T's front is similar to the Nord 2 with a punch-hole design to house the selfie camera. However, at the rear, the device has a larger square camera module. Both the front and back of the phone are layered with Corning's Gorilla Glass 5. The handset has a glossy Gray Shadow finish, which is achieved utilizing anti-glare tech and microbeads. The rear panel of the phone is resistant to fingerprints and sweat.

The OnePlus Nord 2T features a 6.43-inch full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display. The smartphone provides a screen refresh rate of 90Hz. The screen of the new Nord model is the same as its predecessor. Software-wise, the device boots Android 12 with OxygenOS 12 out-of-the-box. The phone will be getting two major Android upgrades, apart from three years of security updates.

OnePlus Nord 2T Processor, Memory, Security Specs

Powering the OnePlus Nord 2T is the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor, which is based on the 6nm fabrication process. The SoC provides a maximum clock speed of 3GHz and is paired with the ARM G77 MC9 graphics processor. The handset comes in two RAM and storage variants - 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. In terms of security, there's a fingerprint sensor that's placed under the screen.

OnePlus Nord 2T Sports Three Main Cameras, A Large Selfie Lens

The OnePlus Nord 2T sports a 50MP primary camera that utilizes the Sony IMX766 sensor and has an aperture of f/1.8. The OIS-enabled main sensor is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide Sony IMX355 camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP monochrome sensor featuring an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the device offers a 32MP camera with the Sony IMX766 sensor and an f/2.4 aperture.

The connectivity options of the OnePlus Nord 2T include 5G SA/NSA, dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, A-GPS with GLONASS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. A 4,500 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support completes the list of the specifications.

OnePlus Nord 2T Pricing, Availability

The OnePlus Nord 2T's price starts at €399 (~Rs. 32,600) for the base variant with 8GB of RAM. The 12GB RAM variant of the device will set the consumers by €499 (~Rs. 40,800). The smartphone is available to pre-order right now in Europe and will be going on sale from May 24. The handset will be available in Jade Fog and Gray Shadow color models.

The OnePlus Nord smartphones are highly popular in the Indian market. So we can expect the company to release the device in the country in the near future. The brand recently launched the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite and OnePlus 10R in the country starting from Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 38,999, respectively.

