    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite India Launch Could Be Nearing

    Recently, OnePlus launched its flagship smartphone - the OnePlus 10 Pro in India. Now, the company appears to be gearing up to bring the next-generation Nord smartphone into the country. Well, the talk is about the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. This next Nord branded smartphone is all set to be launched soon in India.

     
    The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite was spotted on the certification platforms including BIS and TDRA carrying the model number CPH2409. The device is speculated to feature the model number GN2200, which is said to be associated with the upcoming OnePlus smartphone.

    As per the fresh information regarding the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, the device associated with the GN2200 model number has received the Bluetooth SIG certification, which hints at its imminent launch. Also, it was spotted on the FCC and UL (Demko) certification listings in March. These listings suggest that the smartphone could be launched with an octa-core Snapdragon SoC, a 4500mAh battery alongside 33W fast charging support, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity.

    Going by the Camera FV-5 listing of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, it has been revealed that it could be equipped with a 64MP primary camera sensor. The Bluetooth SIG certification does not show the possible specifications of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone. It suggest the presence of Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity support. As it was spotted clearing the Bluetooth SIG certification, we can expect it to be launched by the end of this month or early May.

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Expected Specs

    As per the rumored specifications, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is believed to feature a 6.59-inch LCD display with FHD+ resolution and a high refresh rate. It is tipped to arrive with a 16MP Sony IMX471 selfie camera sensor, and a triple-camera sensor at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor, a 2MP secondary macro sensor and a 2MP tertiary depth sensor.

     

    It is tipped that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite might run Android 11 topped with OxygenOS. Under its hood, the smartphone could feature a Snapdragon 695 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. A 4500mAh or 5000mAh battery alongside 33W fast charging support. It is said to house a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and miss out on the iconic alert slider. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is likely to be priced under Rs. 20,000 int the country.

    Read More About: oneplus news smartphones
    Story first published: Monday, April 4, 2022, 10:07 [IST]
