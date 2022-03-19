Just In
OnePlus Nord 3 Might Outperform OnePlus 9 Pro: Mediatek Dimensity 8100 Almost Confirmed
The upcoming OnePlus Nord 3, just like the Nord 2 is said to be based on a Mediatek processor. This time around, the brand will again use Mediatek's flagship offering the Dimensity 8100, which should make the OnePlus Nord 3 even more powerful than the OnePlus 9 Pro, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.
OnePlus Nord 3 Specifications
According to the latest report from Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus Nord 3 will come with a slightly larger 6.7-inch display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Just like its predecessor, the smartphone is likely to use an in-display fingerprint sensor and might even feature an alert slider.
Powering the OnePlus Nord 3 will be the Mediatek Dimensity 8100 SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. The phone might not feature a microSD card slot, but the device will have dual nano SIM slots with support for the 5G network on both slots. As per the software, the phone is likely to ship with Android 12 with custom OxygenOS 12 skin on top.
The triple rear camera on the OnePlus Nord 3 will consist of a 50MP primary camera with OIS, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and then a 2MP macro/depth sensor. The smartphone is also expected to come with at least a 16MP selfie camera and is likely to offer 4K video recording capability.
It is now said that the OnePlus Nord 3 might feature a 4,5000 mAh battery, and it is said to be one of the first OnePlus smartphones to support a whopping 150W of fast charging, which is said to be capable of fully charging the battery in less than 25 minutes.
Might Compete Against Realme GT Neo 3
The on-paper specifications of the OnePlus Nord 3 are almost identical to the Realme GT Neo 3, which is slated for launch on March 22 and is said to be one of the first smartphones in the world to ship with 150W fast charging technology. Probably the only differentiating factor between these two devices will be pricing, and we believe the Realme GT Neo 3 to be ever slightly more affordable than the OnePlus Nord 3.
