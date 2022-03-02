OnePlus Nord 3 With 150W Fast Charging Tech India Launch Set For Q2 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

At the MWC 2022, OnePlus announced its collaboration with Oppo to bring its 150W fast charging technology. Also, OnePlus confirmed that the company will announce a new smartphone with support for the 150W fast charging solution in Q2 2022, which is by June. However, the name of the upcoming smartphone hasn't been revealed.

In the meantime, a couple of reports reveal that the smartphone could be dubbed OnePlus Nord 3. It is tipped to be based on the Realme GT Neo 3, which will also come with support for 150W fast charging.

OnePlus Nord 3 Rumors

As per a report by PriceBaba alongside the well-known tipster Mukul Sharma, the upcoming OnePlus smartphone with 150W fast charging support could be the Nord 3 that is slated to hit the Indian market in May or early June. These rumors fall in line with the OnePlus CEO Pete Lau's claim that they will bring a smartphone in the second quarter of this year.

Talking about the 150W fast charging support, it looks like it will be similar to the 150W SuperVOOC technology brought by Oppo. It is claimed to charge a 4500mAh battery completely in 15 minutes. Notably, this is less than half the time that the 65W fast charging tech (38 minutes) takes to charge a 4500mAh battery fully. In five minutes of plugging in the charger, the 150W fast charging tech is touted to deliver up to 50 percent battery life.

Furthermore, the report goes on to state that OnePlus will launch only one mid-range smartphone with support for this 150W fast charging technology. Later in the year, the company plans to launch multiple smartphones with the feature. It is believed that the tech has two charge pumps to supply the energy and the company claims this to be a dual-cell design. Also, the adapter bundled with the OnePlus Nord 3 is believed to deliver 20V/7.5A charge, which will be segmented into half to charge both the cells simultaneously.

OnePlus Nord 3 Rumored Specs

As per the existing reports, the OnePlus Nord 3 is speculated to be launched with a 6.47-inch FHD+ OLED display with a punch-hole cutout and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Under its hood, it is said to get the power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC and a 4500mAh battery with a 150W fast charging capability. Likely to boot on Android 12 OS, the OnePlus Nord 3 could arrive with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor.

