Realme GT Neo 3 Will Be The Fastest Charging Smartphone In the World: 150W Charging Confirmed News oi-Vivek

While Realme is selling the GT Neo 3 with massive discounts in India, the company is also gearing up for the launch of the successor to the same. At MWC 2022, the company has teased the upcoming Realme GT Neo 3 and also confirmed that the phone will come with 150W fast charging support, making it the fastest charging smartphone in the world.

While we already have phones like the iQOO 9 Pro with support for 120W fast charging, there are no smartphones with 150W fast charging, which makes the Realme GT Neo 3 a one-of-a-kind smartphone. In fact, the company has confirmed that the Realme GT Neo 3 can be charged from 0 to 50 percent in just five minutes.

As of now, there is no information on how long the Realme GT Neo 3 will take for a full charge. Given how most fast chargers throttles charging after 50 percent, the Realme GT Neo 3 might take around 15 to 20 minutes for a full charge, which should make it one of the fastest charging smartphones.

Will Realme Include A 150W Charger?

Yes, Realme is most likely to include a 150W fast charger with the Realme GT Neo 3, as it is hard to get a 150W fast charger from the market. Given the fact that a fast charging adapter will cost a lot more than a regular charger, a user has a bear the price, and the Realme GT Neo 3's retail price is expected to include the cost of the charger.

Is 150W Fast Charging Safe?

Tech brands research and collect a lot of data before deploying fast charging technologies, especially on phones that might offer over 50W of fast charging. As of now, phones like the Xiaomi Mi 11i and the iQOO 9 Pro with support for 120W fast charging are working as expected and have not caused any trouble.

Some of these fast-charging technologies to be on the safer side slow down the charging speed if the phones heat us. Hence, we could also expect the same on the Realme GT Neo 3, and this technology should be safe for normal day-to-day usage.

