OnePlus Nord CE 5G First Sale On June 16 At 12 PM: Offers To Check Out

OnePlus Nord CE 5G, the latest Nord-series smartphone is all set to go on sale in India. The open sale of the phone will take place tomorrow (June 16) at 12 PM via Amazon and the OnePlus website. The phone has been launched in three storage options; however, the base 6GB RAM + 128GB model is not available at this moment. Besides, it can be purchased Blue Void, Charcoal Ink, and Silver Ray color options.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price And Sale Offers

The mid-range 8GB + 128GB model will cost Rs. 24,999, while the high-end 12GB + 256GB option will be available at Rs. 27,999. As a part of the launch offers, Amazon India is giving a discount of Rs. 1,000 on HDFC Bank credit cards and a 6-month no-cost EMI option as well.

Along with these offers, the OnePlus official site is offering 6 months No Cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv, up to 5 percent cash back on select American Express cards. Additionally, if you buy the OnePlus Nord CE in the first 24 hours of the open sale can also win a OnePlus Watch and much more rewards. There is also an assured benefit of Rs. 500 off on the OnePlus Buds Z and the OnePlus Band. The coupons will be added to your account after product delivery.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G: Should You Buy?

The phone has a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 2,400 x 1,080 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The processing handles by the Snapdragon 750G SoC coupled with Adreno 619 GPU which enhances your gaming experience.

Besides, the OnePlus Nord CE runs on Android 11 OS with custom OxygenOS 11 skin on top and the device also claims to get two years of software updates and three years of security updates. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G also offers a great camera experience with its triple-camera setup. The camera sensors include 64MP primary camera with an f/1.79 aperture and 4K video recording support, ​an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

For selfies, there is a 16MP front-facing camera with 1080p video recording support. The phone also packs a 4,500 mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T fast charging that claims to charge the phone from zero to 70 percent in just 30 minutes.

All in all, the Nord CE 5G can be a perfect device under Rs. 25,000 and also offers all useful features that one mid-range device should offer. Last but not least, the Nord CE 5G comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

