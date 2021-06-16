OnePlus Nord CE 5G Goes On Sale Via Amazon, OnePlus Website; Should You Buy? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus revamped its mid-range offering with the latest Nord CE 5G smartphone. The smartphone packs several premium features and comes at an attractive price. The new OnePlus Nord CE 5G goes on open sale starting today, June 16 at 12 PM. Here's everything you need to know about the new OnePlus smartphone and if it's a good choice to buy.

OnePlus Nord CE Sale Price, Discount Offers

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G starts from Rs. 22,999 for the base model of 6GB + 128GB. The higher variants of 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB cost Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively. The smartphone will go on sale starting today, June 16 at 12PM on the OnePlus India website and Amazon.

There are a couple of discount offers that interested buyers can check. HDFC Bank credit card and EMI transactions get Rs. 1,000 discount on both OnePlus India and Amazon. The OnePlus India official website is also offering up to 5 percent cashback on American Express cards along with a no-cost EMI option with HDFC Bank for up to six months.

Plus, those who purchase the OnePlus Nord CE 5G using the OnePlus Store App within 24 hours can win the OnePlus Watch and other goodies. Amazon is further offering Jio benefits worth Rs. 6,000 with the purchase of OnePlus Nord CE 5G. Additionally, buyers using Amazon Pay to complete the transaction get Rs. 500 cashback - which extends only for June 16 and 17.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Features, Specifications

The new OnePlus mid-ranger flaunts a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, and a 90Hz refresh rate. OnePlus has reintroduced the 3.5mm audio jack as part of the redesign. The smartphone is available in Blue Void, Charcoal Ink, and Silver Ray color options.

Under the hood, the dual-SIM OnePlus Nord CE draws power from the Snapdragon 750G chipset with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB default storage, without any microSD card slot for memory expansion. It also includes a 4,500 mAh battery with 30T Warp Charge support. The smartphone runs Android 11 with OxygenOS custom OS on top.

The camera department on the OnePlus Nord CE includes a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP mono sensor. There is an additional 16MP selfie camera. To note, the primary camera can shoot videos in 4K while the selfie camera can record videos in 1080p.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Sale: Should You Buy?

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G offers several handy features that cater to the regular mobile user. Be it all-day browsing, video calling, or even video playback - the smartphone can handle these tasks seamlessly. At the same time, premium smartphone experiences like gaming or even content creation can be done on the device without a glitch.

Coming to the pricing, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is an ideal smartphone for price-conscious buyers. This is a smartphone under Rs. 25K with 5G support, making it future-ready, which further makes it a good buy in India.

