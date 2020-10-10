OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Nord N100 Reportedly Launching On October 26 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus seems all set to announce the Nord N10 5G and the Nord N100 smartphones. The company has not shared any information regarding the launch. However, Steve from Onleaks has been revealed that both handsets will go official on October 26, at 12 PM GMT (5.30 PM IST). Further, he has also mentioned that the N10 will support 5G connectivity but hasn't included the N100.

Going by the previous report, a phone with codenamed BE2028 appeared on Geekbench. In addition, another leak confirmed the two new phones will have a punch-hole design. Coming to the expected features, the details about the N100 are still under wraps. However, it is said to come with Snapdragon 460 SoC or a Snapdragon 6 series SoC.

Moving on to the features of the Nord N10 5G, the phone is believed to get its power from the snapdragon 690 5G SoC clubbed with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB native storage. For display, it is expected to sport a 6.49-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset is said to feature a 64MP quad-camera set up. The main lens will be accompanied by an 8MP secondary wide-angle lens and two 2MP sensors. Further, it said to pack a 6,000 mAh battery. The handset is also expected to be priced around $400 (Rs. 29,500).

What We Think

Considering the expected price, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G will fall under the affordable segment. On the other hand, the Nord N100 is also believed to be a budget-friendly handset. As of now, both phones are reported to launch in the international market. So, we can't comment on whether the phones will arrive in India or not. Now, the company is gearing up to introduce the OnePlus 8T, two earphones in the country on October 14.

