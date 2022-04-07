OnePlus Nord N20 Official Image Leaks Online: What To Expect? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

OnePlus Nord series comprises affordable smartphones for those who prefer value for money offerings. Already, the company is gearing up to launch a slew of smartphones under this brand. As per recent reports, the company is speculated to bring three new Nord smartphones, including the Nord 2T, Nord 3, and Nord CE 2 Lite.

Going by a fresh report shared by PCMag, the company is expected to launch yet another smartphone - the OnePlus Nord N20 5G. The report has shared the first official image of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone. The image shows the looks and design of the smartphone. Notably, it appears to be identical to the CAD renders of the device that surfaced a few months back.

OnePlus Nord N20 5G Expected Specs

As per the report, the OnePlus Nord N20 5G is said to replace the Nord N10 5G that was launched last year. Similar to last year, we can expect this smartphone to be limited to the US market and arrive later this month in the country. Also, the possible specifications of the smartphone were also leaked online.

Going by the other aspects, the OnePlus Nord N20 is believed to arrive with a 6.43-inch AMOLED punch-hole display, which has an FHD+ resolution and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. Also, the report notes that the smartphone's display has an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

Moving on to the rear, the OnePlus Nord N20 5G is said to arrive with a couple of large cameras and the third sensor alongside an LED flash unit. As seen in the image that was leaked, the OnePlus Nord N20 5G is tipped to arrive with a 64MP primary camera sensor alongside a 2MP secondary depth sensor and another 2MP tertiary macro lens. Also, there seems to be a OnePlus logo at the rear of the device.

Other aspects that are expected from this smartphone from OnePlus include an octa-core Snapdragon 695 chipset teamed up with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. A 4500mAh battery is said to power the device with support for 33W fast charging technology. The smartphone is expected to run Android 12 OS topped with OxygenOS.

Furthermore, OnePlus Nord N20 5G is speculated to be a rebranded variant of the Oppo Reno7 Z in Southeast Asia / Reno7 Lite in Europe / Oppo F21 Pro in India. The device is believed to stay in the US and could be sold via local carriers.

